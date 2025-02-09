Students have become the driving force behind the organization of the protests. Archivbild: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

100 days have passed since the fatal collapse of a train station canopy. The populist president's government is now facing a nationwide movement.

DPA dpa

Students in Serbia held street blockades on Sunday to commemorate the 15 people killed in the collapse of a train station canopy. Participants in the protests blocked a bridge in the capital Belgrade and roads throughout the country for hours. The blockades were part of a campaign led by striking students. They are demanding justice in connection with the November 1 accident at a train station in the city of Novi Sad, which critics attribute to corruption in the government ranks.

"100 days and no one is responsible," was written in red in Novi Sad. There, students and other demonstrators blocked main roads for three hours. In Nis, they occupied a toll booth, while in Belgrade a bridge over the Sava was impassable. The demonstrators in the capital carried red banners with the names of those killed on November 1. Later, they threw 15 white roses into the river.

#BREAKING #Serbia JUST IN: Take a look at the scale of the protests in Zrenjanin, Serbia.https://t.co/QG4qzRbVta pic.twitter.com/w10MFdHXrX — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) February 9, 2025

"There is hope," said one demonstrator, Ivan Plecic. A new energy could be seen in the people. "I hope they manage to see everything they have planned through to the end, and we are here to support them."

Nationwide uprising against President Vucic

The protests are developing into a nationwide uprising against the populist government of President Aleksandar Vucic. He accused the demonstrators of working for foreign secret services and announced that he would resolutely fight a planned revolution aimed at overthrowing him. The student-led movement has already forced the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, an ally of Vucic, and his government.

Vucic launched a propaganda tour to rally his supporters in towns and villages to counter the growing protests. When he was driving in a motorcade on Saturday, a tire on his car burst. The incident was described by pro-government tabloids and officials as an assassination attempt by protesters.