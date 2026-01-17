  1. Residential Customers
Medicine Study disproves autism risk from paracetamol in pregnant women

SDA

17.1.2026 - 01:26

Claims by US President Donald Trump about autism caused by the painkiller paracetamol have unsettled some pregnant women. Newly analyzed data disprove that there is indeed a risk. (archive image)
Keystone

Taking paracetamol during pregnancy does not increase the risk of autism, ADHD or mental disabilities. This is confirmed by a recent review.

Keystone-SDA

17.01.2026, 01:26

17.01.2026, 01:27

The team reports in the journal "The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Women's Health" that this was based on an analysis of 43 large, high-quality studies. Sibling comparisons were included - i.e. data from people with very similar genetic backgrounds and environmental factors that influence neurological development.

"Together with large-scale, sibling-controlled studies from Sweden and Japan published in 2024 and 2025, our results demonstrate the safety of paracetamol when used appropriately during pregnancy," the experts concluded.

In September, US President Donald Trump warned pregnant women against taking paracetamol. Researchers vehemently contradicted him directly.

