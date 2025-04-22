The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifies the snow leopard as "endangered". (archive picture) Keystone

According to a first national study on snow leopards, there are almost 400 specimens of the shy big cat, which is threatened with extinction, in Nepal. The study gives cause for hope: the number of animals in Nepal is at the upper end of previous estimates.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The study is "a historic step for the protection of snow leopards in Nepal", Haribhadra Acharya, chief ecologist of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation in the Himalayan state, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. "Thanks to the great work of the researchers, we are getting authentic data for the first time," he added.

The loss of their natural habitat, climate change and poaching have caused snow leopard populations throughout Asia to decline sharply. The snow leopard is classified as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Little-studied animals

In total, an estimated 397 snow leopards were counted in seven key areas using surveillance cameras with motion detectors and genetic analyses. The IUCN had estimated the population at between 301 and 400.

With their grey fur and dark markings, snow leopards are perfectly camouflaged in their environment and therefore difficult to spot. Due to their remote habitats, they are the least researched of the big cats.

Ten percent of the total population

According to the conservation organization WWF, Nepal has only two percent of the world's snow leopard habitats, but is home to ten percent of the estimated total population. "More importantly, we are the second smallest country in terms of snow leopard habitat size after Bhutan, but have the fourth largest population," said Ghana S Gurung of WWF Nepal.

According to the US-based Snow Leopard Trust, there are "possibly as few as 3920 and probably no more than 6390" snow leopards left in the world, living in a total of twelve countries in Asia.