According to a study, Switzerland has become one of the most important hubs for future technologies. The country invests more venture capital per capita in the “deep tech” sector than any other European country.

Today, the world’s most valuable companies are based on data centers, artificial intelligence, and robot-assisted automation. Switzerland is one of the few countries worldwide where future technologies are researched and commercialized at the forefront, according to the “Swiss Deep Tech Report” published on Wednesday by the association “Deep Tech Nation Switzerland” and the venture firms Founderful, Kickfund, Startupticker.ch, and Dealroom.co.

Funding Has Increased Fivefold

According to the figures, a total of approximately $1,470 per capita is invested in deep tech. Switzerland is surpassed in this regard globally only by Israel and the U.S. Since 2015, the investment volume has increased fivefold to $2.6 billion. According to the figures, about two-thirds (63 percent) of all venture capital flowed into the “deep tech” sector.

According to the report, local universities play a central role: ETH Zurich and EPFL Lausanne are Europe’s leading universities for new deep tech spin-offs. They rank ahead of the British universities of Oxford and Cambridge and the Technical University (TU) of Munich.

Focus on AI and Robotics

One of the key areas of focus for new technologies in Switzerland is artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. One in four newly founded Swiss deep tech companies operates in this field. Overall, Switzerland actually has the world’s highest density of AI researchers—twice as high as in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Robotics is also developing faster than in other countries: Since 2020, Switzerland has produced 3.5 times more venture-capital-funded robotics startups per capita than the U.S. and five times more than the United Kingdom.

In the field of future computer technologies—such as quantum computing—2026 is already shaping up to be a record year for funding. Switzerland registers seven times more patents per capita than the European average, thanks in no small part to its microelectronics and high-precision sensor industries, according to the study.

Foreign Capital

However, a very large portion of the venture capital flowing into the Swiss deep tech sector does not originate in Switzerland: for larger technology financings of $100 million or more, 88 percent of the capital comes from abroad—compared to 75 percent across Europe. Swiss institutional investors, such as pension funds, are scarcely represented during the growth phase.

However, the study also views Switzerland as part of a European “deep tech” cluster. The so-called Alpine Tech Cluster—with Zurich, Lausanne, and Basel as its core locations, supplemented by Munich—is home to over 1,500 venture-capital-funded deep-tech startups. This makes it, alongside the London-Paris cluster, one of only two European regions that are competitive on a global scale.