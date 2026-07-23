The drought in Europe is becoming increasingly severe, and the lack of rain is not the only problem. According to a study by World Weather Attribution (WWA), extreme heat plays a major role.

According to a study, the persistent heat and drought of recent months—a consequence of climate change—have further exacerbated the drought in Europe. The decisive factor is not merely the lack of precipitation, but above all the dramatic increase in evaporation caused by the heat, as the WWA’s research findings show. Researchers from the German Weather Service (DWD) also contributed to the study.

“Despite higher winter precipitation across much of Europe, we are now already observing in the spring (...) an increasing tendency toward unusual soil drying,” said Dominik Schumacher of the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Sciences at ETH Zurich. “We’ve brought this on ourselves: As temperatures rise, the atmosphere’s ‘thirst’ increases rapidly, drawing moisture from rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and the soil.”

According to the study, agricultural soil droughts in Western Europe have become about five times more likely than they were before industrialization. In Eastern Europe, where dry conditions have persisted for six months, soil drought is about eleven times more likely, the authors reported. Precipitation deficits that would not have triggered a drought in the past now lead to drought conditions. In both regions studied, climate change has increased the severity of the observed droughts.

Risk Increases as Temperatures Rise Further

“The most alarming thing is that these conditions already occur with a warming of 1.4 degrees Celsius,” said Mariam Zachariah of Imperial College London. “If global emissions cause temperatures to rise to 2.8 degrees Celsius, as predicted, these intense evaporation conditions could become twice as likely, making droughts like this a regular occurrence.”

Without rapid and decisive reductions in emissions, Europe is “heading toward a future in which these scorching, dry summers occur again and again,” Zachariah added. For the study, scientists from twelve European countries analyzed trends in precipitation, soil moisture, and potential evapotranspiration (PET)—a measure of the atmosphere’s “thirst,” or its ability to evaporate moisture.

The researchers point to tangible consequences. The drought is placing a significant strain on agriculture. “Historic crop losses (...) could, combined with ongoing global conflicts, drive up food prices and disproportionately affect low-income households,” they say.

One example cited is France’s lowest corn harvest in 50 years. Many countries in Europe have already introduced emergency restrictions or temporary bans on non-essential uses of drinking water. This could increase financial pressure, particularly on low-income households.