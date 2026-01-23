High housing costs in French-speaking Switzerland have increased interest in moving to France. A survey by the comparison service Comparis found that an estimated 92,400 people from French-speaking Switzerland are actively looking for a property in the neighboring country.

This perception was particularly pronounced in the canton of Geneva, where half of those surveyed described housing costs as “very expensive.” (File photo)

According to the Comparis survey published on Thursday, about seven out of ten respondents in French-speaking Switzerland consider rents or home prices in their region to be expensive. The low cost of housing in France is therefore the main reason for the neighboring country’s appeal.

This perception was particularly pronounced in the canton of Geneva, where half of those surveyed described housing costs as “very expensive.” In the cantons of Bern, Jura, and Valais, this proportion ranged from 10 to 12 percent. One in four respondents reported spending 36 percent or more of their household budget on housing.

One obstacle to moving, however, is the commute: Four out of ten respondents said they would not accept a longer commute in exchange for more affordable housing. The participants cited distance from family and friends as the most significant hurdle, followed by administrative uncertainties.

For this representative study, the market research firm Innofact surveyed 1,001 people in the French-speaking parts of Switzerland in May 2026 on behalf of Comparis.