Even though artificial intelligence (AI) is on everyone’s lips, integrating it into existing business processes is more difficult than expected. This is shown by a new study.

The benefits of AI in the workplace are a subject of debate among technology leaders. (Stock image)

The 500 corporate technology leaders surveyed in the study expressed less confidence today in the benefits of AI. Their confidence in the scalability of AI has dropped from 82 percent in 2024 to just 48 percent today, according to a global survey by Adecco subsidiary Akkodis published on Tuesday.

“What we’re currently observing isn’t a slowdown in AI adoption, but rather a phase of increasing realism,” said Akkodis CEO Jo Debecker, commenting on the results. AI is transforming the world of work, but it isn’t replacing it. Only 21 percent of technology executives surveyed stated that AI had led to job cuts.

More Active AI Brings Challenges

Accordingly, the most influential technology trend for companies in 2026 is “Agentic AI.” These are systems capable of planning tasks, making decisions, and executing them independently.

This marks the transition from AI as a supportive tool to a technology that is actively involved in performing tasks. The report goes on to say that this brings new requirements for governance, accountability, and organizational structures.

For example, only 46 percent of the surveyed CTOs report having established frameworks for responsible AI. Furthermore, only 44 percent believe that leadership teams have sufficient AI expertise, and only 36 percent are satisfied with the workforce’s trust in AI. For the first time, innovation—rather than efficiency—is cited as the most important driver of digital investments.