A scientist examines the mummy of the Stone Age man "Ötzi" at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano, Italy. Archivbild: Keystone/Südtiroler Archäologiemuseum/Augustin Ochsenreiter

Researchers have discovered evidence that certain microorganisms on and in the famous glacier mummy "Ötzi" have not come to rest completely, even under icy conditions.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you More than 5300 years after his death, the microbial ecosystem of the glacier mummy "Ötzi" is apparently still changing.

Researchers have found evidence that certain microorganisms could still be active despite being stored at minus six degrees Celsius.

The findings provide new insights into the Bronze Age microbiome and could help to better preserve the famous mummy. Show more

All kinds of surprises can still be found in and on the body of the glacier mummy "Ötzi" some 5300 years after his death. A team from the Eurac Research Institute in Bolzano (I) has now identified species of yeast adapted to extreme cold. Some of them are likely to be somewhat active - even despite being stored at low temperatures, the researchers report in the specialist journal "Microbiome". The analysis shows how important correct storage is.

The study reveals that the special "ecosystem" that Ötzi's body provides continues to undergo dynamic changes. Microorganisms and their genetic material residues that once formed the man's microbiome - i.e. the sum of the microorganisms present in and on his body during his lifetime - can still be detected today.

In 2005, a melting ice field in the Bernese Oberland uncovered unique prehistoric and early historical finds dating back to the third millennium BC. They provide evidence of a previously unknown pass between the cantons of Bern and Valais. Archivbild: Keystone/Archäologischer Dienst Kanton Bern

In addition, there are miniature creatures from the glacial environment on Austria's border with Italy, from which the body was excavated in 1991. Finally, the time during which the mummy has been stored and preserved over the past 35 years has also left its mark, writes the team led by the study's first author Mohamed Sarhan and Frank Maixner, Director of the Eurac Institute for Mummy Studies.

Microorganisms apparently remain active

All in all, the study casts doubt on whether storing the mummy at minus six degrees Celsius actually brings microbial life to a more or less complete standstill. In fact, the researchers discovered yeast strains in which they found signs of reproductive activity, which must have occurred not too long ago. This is because, in addition to badly damaged, old DNA, there was also genetic material that could not be too old, they say.

The over 5000-year-old glacier mummy "Ötzi" is on permanent display at the South Tyrol Museum of Archaeology in Bolzano. A special cold storage cell makes it possible to view the "Iceman" all year round. Archivbild: Keystone/Augustin Ochsenreiter

For their investigation, the scientists took samples from the surface and inside the mummy, such as from the stomach and intestines, in order to search for bacteria and fungi. They also compared the genetic material contained in these samples with that in samples taken from the glacier and the soil in 1991.

Yeast fungi as Ötzi's "traveling companions"

Due to the often significantly damaged genetic material, most of the bacterial and fungal remains found are likely to be relics of a very old microbial community. However, traces of microorganisms were also found that may have been brought there by human activity.

For example, traces of microorganisms were found on Ötzi's skin that are also specialized in breaking down components of agents used to disinfect and preserve the body. Although there are indications that these may be biologically active, they do not appear to have caused any damage to the mummified skin.

The fact that the proportions of the various microorganisms in samples taken from the skin in 2010 and 2019 have shifted leads the researchers to assume that the most cold-adapted of them are active at a low level. "These yeasts accompanied Ötzi on his long journey through the millennia," Maixner is quoted as saying.

A look into the Bronze Age microbiome

This also applies to the remains of living organisms in the mummy's digestive tract: the wide range found suggests that this is a "well-protected environment that preserves the ancient microbial signature even after five millennia", according to the publication.

Researchers can therefore gain rare insights into the Bronze Age microbiome from Ötzi's remains. Overall, the comprehensive study shows that there is more going on on the surface of the mummy in terms of microbial activity than previously suspected. In order to preserve the corpse, it is important to keep a close eye on this, according to the authors of the study.