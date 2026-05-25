Many people use comparison portals to find the best vacation offer. (archive picture) Keystone

Comparison portals such as Comparis or Booking.com are used much more frequently by high earners in Switzerland. This is shown by a new representative survey. People with lower incomes and lower levels of education in particular are less likely to use the services - even though they are often more dependent on savings.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you High-income earners use comparison portals significantly more often than low-income households.

According to Comparis, trust and digital competence play an important role in this.

Comparison portals are particularly popular for vacation bookings and health insurance. Show more

In Switzerland, people with a high income and a high level of education use comparison portals significantly more often than people with a lower income. This was the result of a representative survey by the online comparison service Comparis.

Three quarters of households with a gross monthly income of more than CHF 8,000 regularly use comparison portals such as Comparis or Booking.com. This was announced by the online comparison service Comparis on Tuesday. For households with an income of up to CHF 4,000, the figure is half.

A similar picture emerged for the level of education. Three quarters of people with a high level of education used comparison portals, compared to just under sixty percent of people with a low or medium level of education.

"This means that the very households that are most in need of financial relief are at risk of being left behind," Comparis financial expert Michael Kuhn was quoted as saying in the press release.

The study cited the lower level of trust in the portals among people with lower incomes as a possible reason for the unequal use. In addition, digital competence and an above-average understanding of figures are often assumed on the overview pages, according to Kuhn.

Vacations lead many to comparison portals

In the last twelve months, the services were most frequently used for vacation offers (52%) and health insurance (37%). This was followed by real estate searches (28 percent), price comparisons for consumer goods (27 percent) and vehicle searches (24 percent).

Comparis is the most used portal with a good sixty percent. This is followed by the comparison services Booking.com (56%), Immoscout24 (42%), Homegate (36%) and Autoscout24 (36%).

The survey was conducted by the Innofact market research institute on behalf of comparis.ch in April 2026 among 1031 people in Switzerland.