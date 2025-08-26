The extent to which artificial intelligence will replace human thinking is currently a topic of debate in politics, business and research. (archive image) Keystone

Artificial intelligence is noticeably changing the job market: young career starters in particular are losing ground in sectors heavily influenced by AI, while older employees are benefiting from their experience.

A Stanford study shows: There are significantly fewer young jobs in AI-heavy industries, around minus 20 percent for software developers.

Call centers are also affected, while jobs for young people are increasing in areas where AI is not used.

Older people are benefiting as their experience is not being replaced by AI. Show more

According to a US study, there are noticeably fewer jobs for young employees in areas where artificial intelligence (AI) is widely used. Researchers at Stanford University calculated the effects of AI.

Employment of 22 to 25-year-old software developers has fallen by a fifth since the end of 2022, the researchers wrote.

Overall, the number of 22 to 25-year-olds employed in jobs that are most heavily permeated by AI software has fallen by six percent. In addition to software development, another heavily affected sector is customer service, including call center jobs. In areas with little use of AI, however, the employment of young workers increased by around nine percent, according to the report.

Does experience protect against AI competition?

Another finding from the study: the number of older employees also increased in areas with high AI use. The Stanford researchers see a possible explanation for this in the fact that AI has the basic knowledge from training - but not the experience that is gained by practising a profession for a longer period of time.

In addition, displacement is higher in jobs where AI can replace employees instead of just supporting them. In areas such as care, employment is growing in all age groups.

Other factors also possible

Information from the personnel accounting service provider ADP was evaluated for the study. After excluding part-time employees, among others, the data basis for the study was 3.5 to 5 million employees per month. It is the first analysis on such a broad basis to come to the conclusion that AI is already having a noticeable impact on the labor market.

At the same time, the Stanford researchers caveat that the ADP data does not fully reflect the structure of the US economy. They also relied on estimates from the AI company Anthropic, among others, to determine the type of AI use in a job. The researchers concede that the exact figures could also be influenced by other factors. Among other things, they tried to factor out possible distortions caused by the economy or job cuts following a too rapid build-up of jobs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.