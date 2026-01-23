Birds are likely to be relieved by the fireworks bans this August 1: For birds, fireworks mean days of stress. They flee, can hardly find any rest, and avoid their roosts even days later, as a new study from Basel shows.

"After a fireworks display, you see many birds sleeping during the day. With their heads buried in their feathers, they try to catch up on the sleep they missed," biologist Valentin Moser explained in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

For the study published in the journal *Animal Behavior*, researchers then working at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape (WSL), studied the behavior of birds at a roosting site in the Basel Tri-Border Area over the course of three winters (2020/2021 through 2022/2023). The focus was on black-headed gulls, but other waterbirds and songbirds were also recorded.

Panic at Midnight

On New Year's Eve, the flight time of black-headed gulls increased dramatically around midnight. The birds reacted immediately to nearby fireworks, soared to great heights, and exhibited clear signs of stress.

Other waterfowl, such as ducks and swans, left the area immediately after the first bang and, in most cases, did not return until the next day. According to the study, even songbirds that are normally active during the day were flying around in a panic at midnight.

Exhaustion in the days that followed

The disturbance did not subside after just one night. In the days following New Year’s Eve, the number of black-headed gulls at the roost dropped dramatically. In the winter of 2022–2023, there were over sixty percent fewer birds on January 1 than there had been on December 27. It took several days for the population to recover and for stress-related behavior to return to normal levels.

The lowest levels of behavioral disturbances among birds were recorded during the winter of 2020–2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the use of fireworks was at its lowest due to restrictions.

“Birds are already able to cope with this kind of disturbance,” Moser said. “The problem with fireworks, however, is that they often cover a very large area, leaving birds no chance to avoid them.” Furthermore, there are often no time restrictions—fireworks are set off throughout the entire night.