If members of their group are unconscious, mice help spontaneously - often with amazing tricks. Sometimes they even take measures reminiscent of resuscitation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mice show a willingness to help familiar conspecifics, at least under laboratory conditions, according to a study.

Their actions towards unconscious group members resembled first aid measures in laboratory experiments.

The animals licked the fur and eye, pulled out the tongue or removed foreign objects from the mouth of the motionless animal.

Presumably, caring for motionless group members is an innate social behavior. Show more

If a person falls to the ground unconscious, those around them usually take care of them and spontaneously try to help. Now a study shows that mice also do this - with conspecifics that are familiar to them. Sometimes they even take measures reminiscent of resuscitation, as two research teams report in the journal "Science". However, it is generally difficult to interpret animal behavior.

Reports have been circulating for some time that some animal species, such as elephants, dolphins and chimpanzees, assist fellow animals in distress. A team led by Wenjian Sun from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles has now systematically tested whether mice are also willing to help under laboratory conditions in controlled experiments.

The mice encountered conspecifics in cages that were either dead, anaesthetized or sedated. If they were familiar individuals, the animals took care of them: they approached, sniffed the motionless animal and licked its fur. It was particularly noticeable that they then concentrated on the face and throat, licked the animal's eye or bit its mouth.

Mice cleared airways

In more than half of the experiments, they even pulled the tongue out of the mouth of their unconscious counterpart, thereby de facto enlarging the airways. If a foreign object was placed in the mouth of the motionless animal - such as a plastic ball - the helping mouse usually removed it before tampering with the tongue.

Importantly, the anaesthetized or sedated mice that were cared for in this way actually regained consciousness more quickly than conspecifics without such assistance. And as soon as the animals had recovered, the helpers stopped their care. In other words, the mice only helped for as long as necessary.

Messenger substance oxytocin plays a decisive role

This is reminiscent of first aid measures for unconscious people, writes the research team. Although it is difficult to identify the motivation of the helpers, curiosity and the desire for social interaction probably played no role, the authors emphasize. Gender also had little influence.

Instead, the study suggests that helping motionless group members is widespread among social animals. A second study by a team led by Fangmiao Sun from the University of California in Los Angeles confirmed the results. This study also suggests that the two brain areas amygdala and nucleus paraventricularis are involved in the behavior and that the neurotransmitter oxytocin - often referred to as the cuddle or bonding hormone - plays a crucial role.

"These behaviors are reminiscent of how humans are taught to clear the airway of an unconscious individual during cardiopulmonary resuscitation," write William Sheeran and Zoe Donaldson from the University of Colorado in Boulder in a "Science" commentary. Presumably, caring for motionless group members is an innate social behavior that is common in many species.