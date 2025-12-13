Air passengers are exposed to an increased risk of particulate matter when boarding and disembarking. Symbolic image: IMAGO/Rupert Oberhäuser

Flight operations could pose an underestimated risk to health. A new study shows that particulate matter reaches high concentrations in the cabin air, particularly during boarding and landing. Residents living near airports are also affected.

Gabriela Beck

A new study has shown that the concentrations of ultrafine particles in the air breathed by air travelers vary significantly - especially when boarding and landing.

Researchers from the Université Paris Cité developed special measuring devices that were installed on empty seats in the front rows or in the galley on flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to European destinations, writes the Guardian.

Ultrafine particles are invisible to the naked eye and are not detected by many conventional measurement methods, which is why they are not covered by emissions legislation.

Entry problematic

According to the WHO, these particles are harmful to health. Studies have linked them to pneumonia, high blood pressure, heart disease and even risks to fetal growth.

A large study in the Netherlands also found a link between long-term exposure to ultrafine particles and premature deaths, including lung cancer.

The good news for air travelers: At cruising altitude, particle concentrations in the cabin are low as aircraft are in relatively clean air. However, it becomes problematic when boarding and on the taxiway of the aircraft.

Here, particulate matter levels rose to more than double the values set by the WHO as high. The polluted air was gradually removed from the cabin after take-off, but rose again during the landing approach.

Millions of residents are affected

However, it is not only air travelers who are affected, but also the people who work at airports. A separate review of various health studies showed that there is a lack of comprehensive research into the health effects of air pollution on the more than two million civilians and military personnel who work at airports worldwide.

In the vicinity of airports, particulate matter also reached neighboring communities. At Charles de Gaulle Airport, the pollution at a distance of one kilometer is roughly equivalent to the air quality near a busy road in Paris.

At London Gatwick Airport, particulate matter levels 500 meters from the airport perimeter fence are also higher than on the busiest roads in central London.

Particulate matter from Charles de Gaulle Airport was still detectable over five kilometers away. In London, ultra-fine particles from Heathrow could be detected throughout West and Central London. This means that millions of people are breathing them.