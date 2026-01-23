While France and Spain are battling widespread wildfires, a new study reveals a dramatic trend: Since 1981, the number of summer days with a high risk of wildfires in Southern Europe has doubled.

France and Spain are battling wildfires. A new study shows that such events will occur more frequently in the future. Researchers foresee an “era of extreme fire danger.” (File photo)

This applies to large parts of the Iberian Peninsula, France, Italy, and Greece, according to the study published Thursday in the journal *Scientific Reports*.

"The region appears to be entering an era of extreme fire danger," write Raúl Cordero of the University of Groningen in the Netherlands and his colleagues. Climate change is causing these fire-prone conditions to occur more frequently.

According to the study, the increase in days with extreme fire weather conditions is particularly pronounced on the Iberian Peninsula. In parts of Portugal and Spain, these hot, dry, and windy conditions occurred on an average of fewer than 10 summer days between 1981 and 2010—in contrast, up to 25 such extreme summer days were recorded in the past decade.