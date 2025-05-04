"Stunned and deeply saddened" - Accident driver speaks out - Gallery The incident took place at the Olgaeck light rail stop on the edge of the city center. Image: dpa The day after the accident, roses lie by the roadside. Image: dpa The scene of the accident is secured. Image: dpa The car involved in the accident is a Mercedes G-Class, a luxury off-road vehicle. Image: dpa Investigators secure evidence at the scene of the accident - right next to a light rail stop. Image: dpa There was also a folded up baby carriage at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa "Stunned and deeply saddened" - Accident driver speaks out - Gallery The incident took place at the Olgaeck light rail stop on the edge of the city center. Image: dpa The day after the accident, roses lie by the roadside. Image: dpa The scene of the accident is secured. Image: dpa The car involved in the accident is a Mercedes G-Class, a luxury off-road vehicle. Image: dpa Investigators secure evidence at the scene of the accident - right next to a light rail stop. Image: dpa There was also a folded up baby carriage at the scene of the accident. Image: dpa

Following the accident, the police and public prosecutor's office are investigating for involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm. The driver is at large. Now his lawyer is speaking out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The unfortunate driver from Stuttgart speaks out about the incident through his lawyer.

The driver expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family of the 46-year-old woman who was killed.

"My client is shocked, stunned and deeply saddened by this horrific accident and its tragic consequences," the lawyer told the German Press Agency on request. Show more

According to his lawyer, the driver, who caused an accident in Stuttgart in which one person died and seven were injured, expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the 46-year-old woman who was killed. "Her death is also an unbearable loss for him, which will stay with him for the rest of his life," explained Ben M. Irle, who represents the 42-year-old under media law.

"My client is shocked, stunned and deeply affected by this horrific accident and its tragic consequences," Irle told Deutsche Presse-Agentur on request. "In the knowledge that his words will not be able to alleviate the pain of those affected and their relatives, my client expresses his sincere sympathy and wishes the injured a speedy and full recovery. My client deeply regrets what happened." The lawyer did not comment on the circumstances of the accident, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Lenker hatte Kind im Auto – Vater weiter in Gewahrsam https://t.co/MyKcscXAqF — blue News (@bluenews_de) May 3, 2025

The police and public prosecutor's office are investigating seven counts of involuntary manslaughter and involuntary bodily harm. They let the 42-year-old German man go on Saturday and he was not remanded in custody. A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office explained that there were no grounds for detention.