Before the collapse, workers had discovered cracks in the pillars. dpa

The tunnel of a new subway line near Seoul suddenly collapses. Rescue workers search for survivors at the construction site. The helpers are worried about the weather.

Rescue workers in South Korea continue to search for a missing worker under the rubble of a collapsed subway tunnel. This was reported by the official news agency Yonhap, citing officials.

The tunnel under construction in Gwangmyeong, south of the capital Seoul, collapsed yesterday. The collapse caused the road above to sink, as photos of the accident site show. Shortly after the incident, there was initially no contact with five workers, as Yonhap further reported.

Three of them were later discovered to be safe. The helpers rescued an excavator operator from a depth of around 30 meters 13 hours after the collapse.

Concern about the weather forecast

Another 50-year-old man is still missing. Rescue workers have not yet been able to locate the worker. According to Yonhap, seven search dogs are supporting the rescue efforts.

But the helpers are fighting against time. The weather is causing concern: meteorologists have predicted rainfall with thunder and lightning for Seoul and the surrounding area until Sunday morning, which could hinder further rescue work.

Residents in emergency shelters

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the cause of the collapse. Shortly before the collapse, the authorities had evacuated the area around the construction site after cracks appeared on several pillars, as Yonhap reported.

Around 2,400 people were affected. Most of them were able to return to their homes after midnight. According to Yonhap, 220 people spent the night in emergency shelters.