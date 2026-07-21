After five days, there is hope: Emergency responders have largely stopped the spread of the wildfire not far from the Spanish capital. How weather conditions are hampering firefighting efforts.

After five days of battling a major wildfire not far from the Spanish capital of Madrid, there is good news for the first time. “We can already see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Emiliano García-Page, president of the affected region of Castile-La Mancha.







The nighttime efforts of more than 600 emergency responders have “practically stopped” the spread of the flames toward the provincial capital of Soria, the politician assured reporters after a meeting with the incident commanders.

More than 1,000 people were forced to leave their homes

The fire, which has been raging since Thursday about 60 kilometers northeast of Madrid, had spread very quickly and caused great concern. García-Page had described it as the worst wildfire in the region’s history. Parts of the Autonomous Community of Madrid were also affected. Due to the fire, about 1,200 people had to be evacuated from more than 30 towns at risk.

According to estimates, 29,000 hectares have now been burned, the relevant authorities in Castile-La Mancha reported. That is roughly equivalent to more than 40,000 soccer fields. However, these figures may be significantly reduced based on updated satellite images, officials said early this afternoon.

New Heat Wave in Spain

According to media reports, hundreds of first responders were temporarily supported by nearly 50 firefighting planes and helicopters. High temperatures and strong winds had hampered firefighting efforts in recent days. To make matters worse, Spain’s third heat wave of the summer began on Tuesday. However, the weather service Aemet reported that it would be relatively short, lasting only three days.

Spain, along with its Iberian neighbor Portugal and other European countries, has been plagued by a series of wildfires for weeks. Thirteen people recently died in a fire in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia—mostly elderly foreigners living in the province of Almería, including seven Britons and three Belgians.

Since the beginning of the year, large-scale fires in Spain have already destroyed more than 115,000 hectares of land, according to data from the European Commission’s Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Fires in France as well

In France, too, the risk of wildfires remained very high. In Nantes, in western France, firefighters were called out on Monday afternoon to a fire in a Roma settlement located in a forest on the outskirts of the city.

According to the local newspaper *Ouest-France*, a car caught fire and the flames spread to the forest and to the trailers and cars of the people living there in precarious conditions. About 200 residents were evacuated, some of whom were housed in a gymnasium. No one was injured, but several makeshift dwellings were destroyed by the fire. By morning, the fire department was still on the scene with about 150 firefighters and 45 fire trucks.