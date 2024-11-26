Passenger Shandy Brewer suffered severe turbulence on her journey and is still struggling with the psychological consequences eleven months after the incident (symbolic image). Robert Michael/dpa

Extreme turbulence, a torn off door, a burning engine: for passengers and crew members who have experienced emergencies in the air, the psychological consequences often linger.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dramatic airplane emergency landing: A door came loose on Alaska Airlines flight, exposing passengers to low air pressure at 16,000 feet; the emergency landing succeeded, but the psychological stress remains.

Long-term consequences for passengers: those affected, such as Shandy Brewer, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares and anxiety, which has a lasting impact on their lives; many are suing the airline and Boeing.

Flight safety and perception: Despite the statistical safety of aviation, such incidents strongly influence the worldview of those affected, according to mental health experts. Show more

Last January, Shandy Brewer boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, to celebrate her grandmother's birthday. She was sitting in the eleventh row between her father and a stranger, reports "nytimes.com".

Shortly after take-off, the passengers heard a loud bang. What she couldn't see: 15 rows behind her, one of the plane doors had come loose and the passengers were exposed to the open air at 16,000 feet.

Oxygen masks fell from the ceiling and the passengers began to pray. Brewer thought the plane was going to crash. During the emergency landing in Oregon, she hugged her father with one arm and the stranger with the other, wishing she could record a farewell video for her mother.

Nearly eleven months later, Brewer describes the mental distress caused by less than 20 minutes of panic in the air as its own form of injury: "People say, 'No one died on that flight' - but we could have."

Brewer is seeing a therapist and practicing breathing techniques, but she still has occasional recurring nightmares of being in a helicopter with no doors or frame, clinging to her seat to keep from plummeting into the sky. Loud noises also put her under stress. On the Fourth of July, the sounds of fireworks caused her "extreme panic" and she had to hide inside.

"It's like there's always a cloud hanging over me, reminding me that I could die at any time," she said.

Passengers have sued the airline and the aircraft manufacturer

When people talk about fear of flying, they often point out that airplanes are very safe. A 2022 analysis of commercial aviation safety, conducted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, shows that there has been a significant and sustained decline in airplane accidents in the U.S. over the past two decades. The analysis found that aviation safety has improved more than forty-fold.

But statistics are of little help to a mind reliving a stressful event over and over again, especially when frightening emergencies continue to pop up in the news. "Many people develop significant anxiety after such incidents," said Rebecca B. Skolnick, a clinical psychologist and associate clinical assistant professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. "It becomes not just something that happened to them, but something that shapes their view of the world and of flying in particular," she added.

Brewer and more than 30 other passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight are suing the airline and aircraft manufacturer Boeing. They cite "severe stress, anxiety, trauma, physical pain, flashbacks and fear of flying, as well as objective physical manifestations such as insomnia, PTSD, hearing loss and other injuries."

According to the lawsuit, one of the plaintiffs wrote a note to his mother, believing, like Brewer, that the plane was going down, "We are wearing masks. I love you."

This article was created using artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More videos from the department