Janina Otto, daughter of one of Germany's richest families, and boxer Ismail Özen have split up. The news came as a surprise to many, as the couple were considered unconventional but strong.

The relationship between Janina Otto, an heiress to the Otto mail-order dynasty, and boxer Ismail Özen was unusual from the very beginning. She - from one of the wealthiest families in Germany - and he - from a working-class district - found each other despite their different backgrounds.

Their love affair began when they met at a joint project for refugees. They officially became a couple in 2015 and got married a year later near Hamburg.

The wedding took place with the blessing of Janina's father, Michael Otto, who is known as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Otto Group. The couple had two children together, and Ismail even took the name Otto, which underlined his integration into the family.

Ismail Özen, who ended his career in the boxing ring, dedicated himself to organizing boxing events and took over the renowned "Universum" boxing stable in Hamburg in 2019. Despite their different paths in life, the couple appeared to be happy and strongly connected.

No official statement from the family

The news of their separation came as a surprise to many, especially as they had recently overcome a difficult loss together: In November last year, Ismail's father passed away in a car accident. Janina stood by his side during this difficult time.

Their last public appearance together was at a boxing gala in Hamburg in December 2024. Afterwards, they spent time on vacation with their children.

The separation affected the Otto family deeply, as the relationship between Ismail and Janina's father was considered particularly cordial. Ismail Özen-Otto has not yet commented publicly on the separation. The "Hamburger Abendblatt" was the first medium to report on it.

