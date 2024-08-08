On Sunday, a storm suddenly sweeps over the beach on the southern Italian island of San Pietro: sun loungers and parasols fly around, bathers flee for cover.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the island of San Pietro off the coast of Taranto, a sudden storm causes bathers to flee.

No one was injured. However, there was considerable damage to property.

The ferry to the mainland was unable to sail on Monday. Show more

Turbulent scenes unfolded on the beach near the harbor of the southern Italian island of San Pietro off the coast of Taranto. Sun loungers and parasols flew through the air. According to Italian media, trees were even uprooted. A video shows bathers fleeing in panic and taking cover from the wind and rain under a pavilion.

No one was injured by the storm on August 4. However, the damage to property is said to be considerable. The boat connection to the mainland was interrupted until Monday.

Transparency note: An earlier version of this article stated that it was the island of the same name off the coast of Sardinia. We have corrected the relevant passages and apologize for the error.