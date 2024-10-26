"Scromiting" is triggered by excessive and long-term cannabis use. dpa

More and more cannabis users are visiting emergency rooms in the USA screaming and vomiting. The reason for this is excessive cannabis use. Cases are also increasing in Switzerland.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more people in the USA are suffering from "scromiting" - the word is made up of screaming and vomiting.

The reason: excessive cannabis consumption.

Cases are also increasing in Switzerland. Show more

Every day, people in the USA seek emergency treatment for "scromiting". The word is made up of the English words "screaming" and "vomiting" and describes the symptoms of the illness. The reason for this is cannabis use.

In New York, doctors are seeing a significant increase in patients suffering from scromiting, and those affected are seeking medical help in agony, writes theDaily Mail. The technical term for this is CHS - cannabis hyperemesis syndrome.

Occurs due to long-term cannabis use

Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome (CHS) is a rare disorder that can occur in long-term, intensive cannabis users. Unfortunately, those affected suffer from bouts of nausea and severe vomiting, which is difficult to control with conventional medication. How long CHS lasts or how quickly it develops is still being researched.

Experts are also unsure what triggers CHS. The disease has repeatedly occurred in adults in particular, especially those who have used marijuana since their youth.

Current research suggests that CHS may be more common than previously thought. It is estimated that up to a third of regular cannabis users may exhibit symptoms of the syndrome. According to the Daily Mail, cases appear to be increasing in those states where cannabis has been legalized. Neither the quantity nor the quality of the weed consumed is linked to the symptoms.

Swiss hospitals also confronted with this

Swiss hospitals have also reported patients with CHS symptoms to "20 Minuten". The Inselspital in Bern and the University Hospital in Zurich, for example, regularly treat such patients.

Even if the conditions in this country are not comparable to those in the USA, where the diagnosis is made on a daily basis, the phenomenon is also known in Switzerland.

The disease was first diagnosed in the USA in 2004. Since then, at least eight people have died from it, including a 22-year-old Canadian woman who had been using cannabis since the age of 14 and suffered from CHS. seizures for three years. After being admitted to hospital, she went into cardiac arrest.

Although her heart could be resuscitated, her brain suffered irreversible damage due to the lack of oxygen. Four days later, she was declared brain dead.