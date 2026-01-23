In the first half of 2026, Sulzer received significantly fewer orders than in the same period a year earlier. Revenue also declined slightly, while operating profit increased. The full-year forecasts have been confirmed.

The Winterthur-based company felt the impact of the challenging market environment in the first half of the year. (File photo)

New orders declined by 8.9 percent to 1.79 billion; on an organic basis, the decline was 3.9 percent, the company announced on Tuesday. The Chemtech division was responsible for this decline, while orders in the Flow division increased slightly despite supply chain disruptions and project delays caused by the situation in the Middle East, and orders in the service business remained stable.

Chemtech is set to become leaner

The Chemtech Division was particularly hard hit by the challenging market environment, with order intake declining by just under 23 percent. While the core business for separation and purification technology (MTCS) stabilized, the business for technologies such as biopolymers, carbon capture, and sustainable aviation fuels remained challenging due to postponed project decisions.

To further reduce the cost base, Sulzer writes that organizational adjustments in the Chemtech division have been accelerated. As a result, Chemtech is expected to become leaner, faster, and more customer-focused.

The Group's revenue declined by 4.1 percent to 1.67 billion Swiss francs. On an organic basis—that is, adjusted for consolidation and currency effects—sales rose by 1.0 percent, supported by a robust core business and continued growth in the aftermarket.

Margin Continues to Improve

Operating profit improved despite lower revenue. At the EBITDA level, it rose by 9.7 percent to 258.7 million Swiss francs, bringing the corresponding margin up by 1.1 percentage points to 15.5 percent. Sulzer attributes this to “continuous improvements in operational efficiency.”

Net income reached 138.8 million Swiss francs, up just under 8 percent from the previous year. Sulzer thus exceeded analysts’ expectations for order intake and EBITDA, but fell just short of their expectations for revenue.

Previous forecasts for the full year have been confirmed. According to these forecasts, order intake is expected to increase by 1 to 5 percent and revenue by 2 to 5 percent. The EBITDA margin is expected to rise to 16.5 percent.

Furthermore, the company expects the second half of the year to be stronger than the first. This assumption is supported by an order backlog of just under 2.4 billion Swiss francs, which Sulzer describes as “solid.”