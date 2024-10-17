The summer season is becoming increasingly important for cable cars in Switzerland. The picture shows the Klewenalp Stockhütte mountain railroad above Lake Lucerne. (archive picture) Keystone

Despite the return of winters with little snow, representatives of the Swiss cable car industry are optimistic. Summer is becoming increasingly important for the cableways.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 2023/24 winter season, transport turnover in the Swiss cable car industry once again reached CHF 828 million.

In summer, passenger transport recorded almost five times the winter revenue.

The results are particularly strong in Central Switzerland and the Bernese Oberland. Show more

The industry is making positive and innovative progress, was the message from the Swiss Cableway Industry Association (SBS) to the media in Lugano on Thursday.

Transport turnover in the 2023/24 winter season climbed to the previous high of CHF 828 million from the 2021/22 winter season. The industry achieved this with a slight increase in the number of ski days of 23.1 million compared to 22.2 million in the 2022/23 winter season. However, the peak frequency of 25.4 million ski days from the 2021/22 winter season was no longer reached.

In summer, passenger traffic revenue skyrocketed. In the 2022/23 season, they reached almost five times the level of the winter season. The most successful regions included Central Switzerland and the Bernese Oberland.

SDA