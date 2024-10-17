The industry is making positive and innovative progress, was the message from the Swiss Cableway Industry Association (SBS) to the media in Lugano on Thursday.
Transport turnover in the 2023/24 winter season climbed to the previous high of CHF 828 million from the 2021/22 winter season. The industry achieved this with a slight increase in the number of ski days of 23.1 million compared to 22.2 million in the 2022/23 winter season. However, the peak frequency of 25.4 million ski days from the 2021/22 winter season was no longer reached.
In summer, passenger traffic revenue skyrocketed. In the 2022/23 season, they reached almost five times the level of the winter season. The most successful regions included Central Switzerland and the Bernese Oberland.