Sunken small plane recovered from Lake Geneva - Gallery The two-seater sports plane was at a depth of 30 meters. Image: Keystone Using ropes and a barge, specialists salvaged the sunken plane from Lake Geneva. Image: Keystone Sunken small plane recovered from Lake Geneva - Gallery The two-seater sports plane was at a depth of 30 meters. Image: Keystone Using ropes and a barge, specialists salvaged the sunken plane from Lake Geneva. Image: Keystone

Emergency services have recovered a sports plane that sank in Lake Geneva near Vevey VD on Friday afternoon after an emergency ditching. The two occupants of the plane were able to save themselves in a boat after the accident on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed into Lake Geneva near Vevey on Tuesday.

Emergency services have recovered the sunken sports plane.

The salvage work off the beach in Corseaux near Vevey was carried out with the help of a barge specially chartered for this operation. Show more

"The salvage work off the beach in Corseaux near Vevey was carried out with the help of a barge specially chartered for this operation, equipped with a crane and a winch," a spokesperson for the Vaud cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency. They were carried out by the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) in collaboration with the lake police of the canton of Vaud.

Divers checked all underwater connections, in particular the attachment of the ropes, as the spokesperson explained. The wreckage of the two-seater aircraft - an ICP Savannah S - lay at a depth of around 30 meters.

"Checks were carried out during the week to ensure that the aircraft could be recovered without risk," the spokesman added. The police estimate the contamination to be low.

"There was still some fuel in the small two-seater," the spokesperson added. A tugboat towing the barge then brought the aircraft, which weighed around 600 kilograms, ashore.

Lost height over the lake

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The sports plane attempted an emergency ditching for reasons that are still unclear. It was on its way back to the Bex VD airfield, from where it had taken off in the morning, when it lost altitude over Lake Geneva, according to the police. After hitting the water, the plane overturned and sank.

The two occupants were able to free themselves under their own power and then climbed into a private boat that had come to their aid. They were only slightly injured.

The pilot was a 62-year-old man from Vaud and a 31-year-old Belgian woman accompanied him as a passenger. It was a private flight. No one else was injured on the lake.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland is responsible for the investigation in coordination with the Sust.