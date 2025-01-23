Snow-covered beaches and palm trees? A rare sight for the people of Florida at the moment. A winter storm has brought freezing temperatures and snow to the Sunshine State.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A historic winter storm brought rare snow to the US Gulf Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the Sunshine State of Florida, several snowfall records dating back to 1954 were broken. In the small town of Milton, 24 centimetres of snow fell.

In Talahassee, where temperatures are normally around 15 degrees in January, wind chills reached a low of minus 15 degrees. Show more

A winter storm brought frost and unusual amounts of snow to the US Gulf Coast in recent days. A state of emergency has been declared in several states. The low temperatures continue - to the delight of many residents.

In Florida, people are taking advantage of the rare weather conditions to play in the snow and make snow angels, with social media users capturing the rare sight of snow-covered beaches and palm trees on video.

Snowfall records from previous decades have been broken in several areas of the Sunshine State. Clearance vehicles are in action to counteract traffic chaos.

