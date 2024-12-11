Will this robot soon be rolling down our streets? China is testing an autonomous device designed to support the police in their work. Whether in a chase or close combat, the spherical partner will help where necessary.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Wenzhou, China, a SWAT team on patrol with a spherical robot has attracted a lot of attention.

The robot is intended to test the use of unmanned devices in police patrols. It can be used on land and in the water.

The multifunctional device collects information, can recognize suspicious persons or behaviour and alert the emergency services.

Depending on the deployment requirements, the robot can be equipped with safety nets, smoke grenades or tear gas. Show more

