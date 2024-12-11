Will this robot soon be rolling down our streets? China is testing an autonomous device designed to support the police in their work. Whether in a chase or close combat, the spherical partner will help where necessary.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- In Wenzhou, China, a SWAT team on patrol with a spherical robot has attracted a lot of attention.
- The robot is intended to test the use of unmanned devices in police patrols. It can be used on land and in the water.
- The multifunctional device collects information, can recognize suspicious persons or behaviour and alert the emergency services.
- Depending on the deployment requirements, the robot can be equipped with safety nets, smoke grenades or tear gas.
