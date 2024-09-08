Super typhoon "Yagi" has caused destruction and fatalities in China and Vietnam. According to the authorities, the storm was the most violent for many years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least 26 people have been killed by super typhoon "Yagi" in the north of Vietnam.

"Yagi" had previously ravaged the Philippines and southern China.

At least 20 people died and 26 were missing in the Philippines. Show more

According to experts, super typhoon "Yagi" was the strongest tropical storm in decades in both China and Vietnam. According to the state news agency Xinhua, the Chinese weather authority has classified "Yagi" as the strongest autumn typhoon to hit mainland China since 1949. At least four people died in the People's Republic and dozens were injured.

In Vietnam, where the death toll has risen to 26, the National Center for Hydrometeorological Forecasting called it the strongest storm in 30 years.

The typhoon raged for almost 15 hours in the Southeast Asian country, especially in the north. Several airports temporarily suspended operations at the weekend. Heavy rain fell in many areas, prompting the authorities to warn of landslides and flash floods.

Rice fields and fishing grounds destroyed

According to the authorities, almost 250 people were injured. According to civil protection, thousands of houses were damaged, 120,000 hectares of rice fields were flooded and more than 1,500 fishing grounds were destroyed. The storm also uprooted more than 100,000 trees, including 25,000 in the capital Hanoi alone. 25 ships sank in the churning sea. Many citizens were still without power on Monday. Hundreds of flights were canceled.

The Vietnamese weather service predicted heavy rainfall for the northern and central provinces and warned of flooding in low-lying areas, flash floods in rivers and landslides on steep slopes. In the capital Hanoi, municipal employees, army and police forces were busy clearing uprooted trees, fallen billboards, snapped electricity pylons and torn-off roofs as well as assessing damage to buildings.

"Yagi" had previously ravaged the Philippines and southern China. At least 20 people died and 26 were missing in the Philippines. China reported four dead and almost 100 injured.

According to experts, the destructive power of typhoons like "Yagi" is increasing because the seawater is getting warmer than it used to be as a result of climate change. Cyclones can therefore absorb more energy over the oceans.

Typhoon "Yagi" also hit the Chinese tropical island of Hainan hard. Picture: Keystone/AP/Yang Guanyu/Xinhua

