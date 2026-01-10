Record price: Superman book sold for 15 million dollars - Gallery Vincent Zurzolo, President of Metropolis Collectibles/ComicConnect, announced that the comic now sold was a rare copy and in very good condition. Image: dpa The cover of the comic book shows Superman in spandex pants with a red cape. Image: dpa Record price: Superman book sold for 15 million dollars - Gallery Vincent Zurzolo, President of Metropolis Collectibles/ComicConnect, announced that the comic now sold was a rare copy and in very good condition. Image: dpa The cover of the comic book shows Superman in spandex pants with a red cape. Image: dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Superman magazine has sold for 15 million dollars (around 12 million Swiss francs).

A Superman comic book from 1938, which cost 10 cents at the time, has set a million-dollar record. The booklet was bought for 15 million dollars (just under 13 million euros) by a collector who wished to remain anonymous, according to the New York-based company Metropolis Collectibles/ComicConnect.

This far exceeded the previous record price for a comic book, it added. Last November, an issue of the Superman series from 1939 was auctioned in New York for 9.1 million dollars.

Vincent Zurzolo, President of Metropolis Collectibles/ComicConnect, said that the comic now sold was a rare copy and in very good condition. The cover shows Superman in spandex pants with a red cape lifting a green car into the air.

Prominent previous owner

According to Zurzolo, the magazine once belonged to Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage. The Oscar-winning actor ("Leaving Las Vegas") bought the comic for 150,000 dollars in 1996. It was stolen from his house in 2000 and only reappeared eleven years later in a warehouse in California. Cage then sold the booklet a few months later for 2.2 million dollars. The last owner remained anonymous.

Superman made his debut in 1938 in an anthology series of Action Comics. The hero from the planet Krypton quickly became so popular that he was given his own series in 1939.