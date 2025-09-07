"Good luck" - Injured in supermarket roof collapse - Gallery The roof structure of a Rewe supermarket weighing several tons collapses in South Baden. Image: dpa The aerial photo taken by the fire department shows the extent of the collapse. Image: dpa A firefighter checks the collapsed roof area from the basket of a turntable ladder. Image: dpa The supermarket is cordoned off. Image: dpa "Good luck" - Injured in supermarket roof collapse - Gallery The roof structure of a Rewe supermarket weighing several tons collapses in South Baden. Image: dpa The aerial photo taken by the fire department shows the extent of the collapse. Image: dpa A firefighter checks the collapsed roof area from the basket of a turntable ladder. Image: dpa The supermarket is cordoned off. Image: dpa

A relaxed weekend shopping trip turns into a horror scenario for some customers in South Baden: suddenly the roof collapses. A recent renovation could come into focus.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, the roof of a supermarket partially collapses in South Baden on the border with Switzerland.

Three women are injured, one of them seriously.

According to the police, the Rewe supermarket had been renovated in recent weeks and only reopened in mid-August. Show more

According to the latest information from the police, three people were injured when parts of a supermarket roof collapsed on Saturday afternoon in the south of Baden-Württemberg. Three women were injured, one of them seriously. She is still in hospital. The injured women were customers of the market. The victims are 20, 52 and 57 years old, the police said. The police had previously said that four people were injured.

"The roof collapsed within three seconds," said the deputy commander of the Lauchringen fire department, Mike König, referring to customers who were in the supermarket. His colleagues evacuated the store very close to the town of Waldshut-Tiengen on the Swiss border. According to the police, there were 26 people in the store. The emergency services used thermal imaging cameras to search for casualties under the rubble.

"It could have turned out much worse," summarizes König. "We were lucky that there was so little going on in the store and that so few people were queuing at the checkout." The firefighter doesn't even want to imagine what would have happened if there had been a long queue of customers at the tills. The fire department, rescue services, police and THW (German Federal Agency for Technical Relief) were called out to the scene. A rescue helicopter also flew to the community. Around 50 firefighters were in action until late on Saturday evening.

Supermarket had only recently been renovated

According to the police and fire department, the Rewe supermarket had been renovated in recent weeks and reopened in mid-August. Exactly what construction work was carried out and whether work was also carried out on the roof remained unclear for the time being. There was no statement from Rewe until late Saturday evening.

The investigators will presumably now appoint an expert to find out the reason for the collapse. The police seized the building in the evening and cordoned off a large area. The fire department had previously turned off the electricity, water and gas. The solar system on the roof also had to be de-energized so that it no longer posed a danger.

The volunteer firefighters have made an initial estimate of millions in damage to the building alone. The goods - especially the chilled and frozen ones - will spoil.

The Rewe Group expressed its condolences to the injured and all the people who were in the store at the time of the accident. Further information will follow as soon as reliable information is available.