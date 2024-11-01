A sand tiger shark on the hunt for prey. It is still unclear what species of shark attacked the surfer. (symbolic image) Bild: Stefan Sauer/dpa

A surfer in Florida was particularly unlucky: he was attacked by a shark for the second time on the same beach. Two operations were necessary to suture the wound with 93 stitches and around a dozen staples.

A surfer in the US state of Florida has been attacked by a shark for the second time on the same beach. 28-year-old Cole Taschman was bitten on the hand by a blacktip reef shark at Bathtub Beach in Stuart on the east coast of Florida back in 2016, when he was 16 years old. As the news site "Treasure Coast Newspapers" reported, he was again the victim of a shark attack while surfing there with two friends last Friday afternoon (local time).

Taschman said that he was paddling belly up on his surfboard against the current when a bull or tiger shark appeared behind him and snapped at his feet. The animal was between 2.4 and 2.7 meters long.

During the attack, three tendons were completely severed and another partially severed. Two operations were necessary to suture the wound with 93 stitches and about a dozen staples. The captain of a fishing charter boat spent four days in hospital and was then discharged home. Another operation may be necessary.

"Same beach, exact same rock, same place, same reef, same everything," Taschman said. His girlfriend launched an appeal for donations on the GoFundMe platform to help him cope with the treatment costs. And the Ohana surf store in Stuart wanted to pass on all the proceeds from a raffle for a surfboard or a fishing trip to Taschman.

