Fatal shark attacks are very rare, even in Australia. Now a surfer in Sydney succumbs to his serious injuries. The man's surfboard should provide information about which predatory fish bit.

A 57-year-old surfer was fatally injured by a shark off the coast of Sydney.

The beaches between Manly and Narrabeen were closed after the incident.

Due to climate change, aggressive shark species such as bull sharks are spending more and more time off the coast of Sydney, which increases the risk of attacks. Show more

A surfer has been attacked and fatally injured by a shark off the coast of Sydney. The 57-year-old was apparently bitten "by a large shark" at Long Reef Beach in Dee Why, according to the Australian police. The victim lost both legs and was pulled ashore by surfers, but could not be rescued. His surfboard, which was torn in half, is now being examined to determine what kind of shark was his undoing.

"This is a tragic accident that happens very, very rarely," said police spokesman Stuart Thomson in a statement to the press. The last fatal shark attack in Sydney to date occurred in Little Bay in the south of the city in 2022. Prior to that, there had been no fatalities there for almost 60 years. Three species native to the region are particularly dangerous to humans: tiger sharks, bull sharks and white sharks.

"He lost a lot of blood"

According to the police, this time the predator bit about 100 meters from the beach. Eyewitnesses watched from the shore as the shark pulled the experienced surfer underwater. "He lost a lot of blood and could not be revived," said Thomson. Shocked family members and friends mourned on the beach for the father of a young daughter, who lost his life on Father's Day weekend of all days.

Long Reef is located about 20 kilometers from downtown Sydney on the Northern Beaches - a long stretch of Pacific coastline that stretches from the popular tourist district of Manly all the way up to exclusive Palm Beach. Following the incident on Saturday morning (local time), all beaches from Manly to Narrabeen in the north were temporarily closed. Helicopters and drones were flown to locate the wanted predator.

Climate change increases the risk of shark attacks

With around 5.5 million inhabitants, Sydney is Australia's most populous city. However, the likelihood of being bitten by a shark there or elsewhere Down Under is very low. Last year, according to the Australian Shark Incident Database, which is run by researchers, wildlife experts and authorities, there was only one fatal shark attack nationwide. This year there have been three - not counting the incident on Saturday.

However, dangerous species such as the comparatively aggressive bull sharks are now spending more and more time around Sydney Harbour and beaches due to climate change and rising sea temperatures - posing an increasing danger to swimmers and surfers. A study by James Cook University in Queensland found that the predatory fish spend around 15 days more off the coast of Sydney in summer than they did 15 years ago. The Pacific Ocean there is warming even faster than the water in most other marine regions of the world.