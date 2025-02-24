The defendant, shown here in a court sketch from 2020, will stand trial in Vannes from February 24 in a case involving the rape of 299 patients. Image: AFP

It is probably the largest child abuse trial in France: a surgeon is alleged to have abused mostly unconscious patients. The dimensions of the case became clear through a diary.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you For decades, a surgeon in France allegedly abused young patients - often during anesthesia - and kept meticulous diaries about it.

This Monday, the 74-year-old will stand trial in Vannes in western France for the rape and sexual abuse of 299 mostly underage and unconscious patients.

The average age of the victims was eleven, and the doctor is accused of aggravated rape in 111 cases.

The doctor recorded the decades of abuse in detail in diaries, which investigators seized during a search, as well as around 300,000 child pornographic photos and dolls. Show more

Between 1989 and 2014, he is alleged to have abused a total of 158 patients and 141 female patients. The public prosecutor's office considered 15 further cases to be time-barred. The defendant has confessed to many of the acts he is accused of. The trial is scheduled to last until June. The retired doctor faces up to 20 years in prison.

Abuse of unconscious children in the operating theater

At the time of the abuse, many of the victims were in the operating theatre after an appendectomy, for example, in the anaesthetic, waking up, sedation or falling asleep phase, the public prosecutor's office said. They were therefore unaware of the abuse and were unable to report the doctor later.

The average age of the victims was eleven years, in 111 cases the doctor is accused of aggravated rape, according to the public prosecutor's office. Experts diagnosed post-traumatic syndromes, blockages and physical complaints in the victims as a result of psychological stress.

Accused kept meticulous records of abuse

The doctor recorded the decades of abuse in detail in diaries, which investigators seized during a search, as well as around 300,000 child pornography photos and dolls. The diaries also mentioned sexual acts with dolls and animals.

The doctor was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2020 for four cases of abuse. The investigation was triggered in 2017 by a complaint from a neighbor whose six-year-old daughter was allegedly abused by the doctor in the garden. In 2005, the doctor had already been given a suspended sentence for possessing child pornography images, without this having any disciplinary consequences for his work as a doctor.

Hardly any of his colleagues at the clinic were suspicious

The investigators also looked into the question of why the doctor's actions were not noticed in any of the clinics where he worked over the years. As the newspaper "Le Monde" reported with reference to the investigation, none of the 100 or so colleagues questioned by the accused had any concrete suspicion of deviant behavior. Only two doctors thought the surgeon was strange - but there was no response to reports of this to higher authorities. His ex-wife also claims to have only found out about the ongoing abuse when her former husband was arrested.

The surgeon probably had no qualms about his actions. "While I was smoking my morning cigarette, I thought about the fact that I am a great pervert," "Le Monde" quoted an entry in the accused's diary from 2004. He was an exhibitionist, voyeur, sadist, masochist, fetishist and paedophile. "And I am very happy with that."

In order to come to terms with the crimes of which the doctor is accused in what is probably the largest child abuse trial in France to date, special buildings near the court in the provincial town of Vannes have been refurbished at a cost of millions. They have to provide space for the almost 300 victims and their lawyers. 265 journalists have registered for the trial.