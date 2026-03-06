A surgeon in London has performed an operation using a robot. The patient was in Gibraltar. Bild: Wang Quanchao/IMAGO/Xinhua

A surgeon has removed the prostate of a man in Gibraltar from London using a robot equipped with a 3D camera. The procedure, reminiscent of science fiction, was a success.

A surgeon has removed the prostate of a man in Gibraltar from London using a robot.

The man would otherwise have had to travel to London and be put on a waiting list.

The robot is operated remotely using a console.

The operation could be groundbreaking for the medicine of the future.

A second operation using the same technology is already planned. Show more

Around 2,400 kilometers as the crow flies lay between patient and doctor during a potentially groundbreaking operation, which was performed by a high-tech robot.

What sounds like a scene from the science fiction franchise "Star Trek" is actually a real-life scenario. British man Paul Buxton had to have his prostate removed due to cancer.

Remote surgery instead of a trip to London

Because Buxton moved to Gibraltar 40 years ago, without the option of remote surgery, he would have had to fly to London first and put himself on a National Health Service waiting list.

"I would probably have had to wait three weeks in London," the patient told the British newspaper The Guardian. "So I thought: 'This is a no-brainer'."

Second robotic operation already planned

Behind the unusual operation is Professor Prokar Dasgupta, head of the London Clinic's Center for Robotics. There were just 60 milliseconds between the surgeon's instructions and their execution by the robot.

The robot is controlled from a console and is equipped with a 3D camera and four arms. A team of surgeons was on hand to intervene if the internet connection was disrupted. The robot was manufactured by the Chinese company Microport.

On March 14, Dasgupta will perform a second operation in the same way. The robot's first patient is doing well and is more than satisfied: "It's a privilege to be part of medical history," Paul Buxton told the Guardian.