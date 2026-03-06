"I would probably have had to wait three weeks in London," the patient told the British newspaper The Guardian. "So I thought: 'This is a no-brainer'."
Second robotic operation already planned
Behind the unusual operation is Professor Prokar Dasgupta, head of the London Clinic's Center for Robotics. There were just 60 milliseconds between the surgeon's instructions and their execution by the robot.
The robot is controlled from a console and is equipped with a 3D camera and four arms. A team of surgeons was on hand to intervene if the internet connection was disrupted. The robot was manufactured by the Chinese company Microport.
On March 14, Dasgupta will perform a second operation in the same way. The robot's first patient is doing well and is more than satisfied: "It's a privilege to be part of medical history," Paul Buxton told the Guardian.