Dania Kambly has separated from her husband. He is leaving the company. Keystone / Kambly / Bildmontage blue News

There has been a surprising change of management at the traditional Emmental company Kambly. Dania and Nils Kambly have separated privately - and will no longer run the company together.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Dania and Nils Kambly have separated privately.

As a result, they will no longer run the biscuit manufacturer Kambly together.

In future, Dania Kambly will assume sole operational responsibility at the helm. Show more

The Emmental biscuit manufacturer Kambly is making a change at the top: the couple Dania and Nils Kambly have separated privately and will therefore no longer run the company together. This was announced by the family business on Friday.

In future, Dania Kambly will take over the management as Delegate of the Board of Directors. The great-granddaughter of the company founder has chaired the Board of Directors since 2024 and is a member of the fourth generation of the entrepreneurial family. Her still-husband Nils Kambly is reorienting himself professionally, the statement continued.

From physics studies to the world of biscuits

Nils Kambly had been CEO of the company since 2020. He also became Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2024. In the press release, the Board of Directors and family paid tribute to his work and thanked him for the "successful further development of the family business".

The pair were considered an unusual duo in the Swiss business world: both of them, who are around 40 years old, have a doctorate in physics and met while studying at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne. Nils Kambly is originally from Germany and took his wife's name after they married - a rather rare combination. They have two sons together.

A traditional Swiss brand

The company was founded in 1910 by Oscar Kambly, who changed the spelling of his surname from "Kambli" to "Kambly". Over the past 100 years, the name has developed into one of the best-known Swiss food brands.

The company from Trubschachen produces classics such as Bretzeli, Butterfly and Caprice and today exports its products to more than 50 countries. Around 655 employees recently generated annual sales of around 211 million Swiss francs - 44 percent of which were generated abroad.