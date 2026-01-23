Happy in his personal life, but under political pressure: Jens Spahn’s position as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is in jeopardy after he and his husband used the services of a surrogate mother in the U.S. Following calls for his resignation from within the CDU, Spahn left his future in office in the hands of the members of parliament. Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) announced that the CDU leadership would address the issue.

Spahn spoke from the U.S. in a podcast with “Bild” Deputy Editor-in-Chief Paul Ronzheimer. “I will, of course, discuss the question of how to proceed with the parliamentary group when we meet again in September,” said the CDU politician. When asked about a possible resignation, Spahn simply repeated: “Ultimately, only the parliamentary group can decide how to proceed.” At the same time, he made it clear: “For me, there is nothing more important than my family—and I’m becoming more and more aware of that with every passing hour.”

Calls for Resignation from the North

Spahn and his husband, Daniel Funke, announced on Wednesday that they had become parents. A surrogate mother in the U.S. gave birth to their son. There has been strong criticism in Germany because surrogacy is banned there and the CDU is firmly opposed to legalizing it—as Spahn himself has been in the past. Critics are calling it a double standard.

Daniel Peters, head of the CDU in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, told *Bild*: “Jens Spahn is no longer acceptable as chairman of the Union parliamentary group and must resign.” By using a surrogate mother in the U.S., Spahn “deliberately flouted the law in force in Germany.” Spahn claims the right to act differently as a private citizen than he does when voting as a CDU elected official. “That is completely unacceptable,” Peters said.

Mechthild Heil, chairwoman of the Women’s Group within the Union parliamentary caucus, chose strong words in the *Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung*: “Women must not be bought for sex, nor abused as incubators.” The CDU politician spoke of an “exploitative system between buying parents and surrogate mothers” and emphasized: “I reject the purchase of children and, consequently, surrogacy.”

"A long struggle"

On the “Ronzheimer” podcast, Spahn said: “I struggled with this for a long time, including when it came to the issue of surrogacy. I was torn for a long time. But it was precisely through this struggle and by grappling with the issue that we decided to take this path.” As a Christian, he understands that “one thing is pure doctrine and the other is real life. And that sometimes things aren’t black and white, and there are no easy decisions.”

In Germany, it is illegal to arrange surrogacy, provide medical treatment, implant an egg, or provide any medical support throughout the process. “That is what is prohibited,” Spahn said. “Becoming a parent or serving as a surrogate is not a criminal offense.”

He said he was willing to engage in the political discussion sparked by the news of his fatherhood. “I just have to strike a balance,” Spahn said. “It is and will remain a very private matter. I want to protect my family.”

Spahn's previous stance on the issue

Spahn served as Federal Minister of Health from 2018 to 2021—his portfolio thus included the Embryo Protection Act, which governs the ban on surrogacy. In 2020, the Bundestag responded to a parliamentary question from the FDP parliamentary group, stating that no change was planned—and explained that the rationale behind the regulation lay “primarily in safeguarding the best interests of the child.”

In 2015, *GQ* magazine quoted Spahn—who was then the health policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group—as saying: “As a gay man and a Christian, I personally find it very difficult to come to terms with the idea of a surrogate mother. Accepting that I won’t become a father naturally requires a great deal of humility. I don’t know if I can muster that.”

A political personal decision

Spahn is now one of the most powerful politicians in the Union, serving as chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group alongside Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU). After some initial difficulties, he has recently solidified his position with a strong result in his reelection. He is also credited with ensuring that the reform package was put together without much fanfare.

But now he’s in a tight spot once again. His assumption that he could simply separate his political and private lives doesn’t seem to be working out. His personal decision cannot be undone. So he has two options: remain in office with his credibility significantly damaged, or step down.

Did Spahn misjudge the situation?

Spahn is actually known for having a thick skin in situations like this. “It takes quite a lot to knock me off balance,” the CDU politician said some time ago in a podcast. He weathered the scandal surrounding mask purchases during his time as health minister. He once described the pressure he faced back then as one of the two most intense situations of his tenure. The other was the failed election of a Federal Constitutional Court justice a year ago, when he underestimated the resistance within his own parliamentary group and plunged the coalition into a crisis.

Now Spahn may have misjudged the situation again. It is striking that, at first, no one from the CDU/CSU leadership really came to his defense.

Merz was already asked about this on Thursday during a press conference with the Algerian president, but he dodged the question. The chancellor simply said that he had been informed by Spahn last Friday that Spahn and his husband were going to become parents, and that he had congratulated him. Spahn described the situation in the podcast as follows: “He offered his congratulations. At first, he was genuinely happy for us personally. But of course, we also talked about the fact that this isn’t an easy situation to be in.”

Merz: “Clear Legal Situation”

On Friday, Merz faced questions again during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron. Merz said he was aware that this issue, in all its human, legal, social, and ethical dimensions, was of great concern to many people in Germany.

He added: “We have a clear legal framework for this in Germany, and we have a party convention resolution within the CDU. I don’t see any need to change the legal situation or the party convention resolution, and we will discuss everything else at the next meeting of the CDU Germany Executive Committee.”