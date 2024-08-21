After a heavy thunderstorm, a luxury yacht with 22 people on board capsizes and sinks off the coast of Sicily. Six people are missing. The search for them continues.

After a sailing yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, the search for the six missing people is underway. Special divers ordered from the Italian mainland have been searching for the missing people since the early hours of the morning, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, according to the Sicilian civil defense. Late on Monday evening, the divers completed their first inspection of the wreck lying on the seabed, initially without any results.

A surveillance video that has emerged in the meantime shows the yacht off the coast. The video appears to show light signals from the yacht shortly before it sank. "In just sixty seconds, you can see the ship disappear," the owner of the villa told Italian media. "Of the twenty or so cameras installed in the house, only one was not disturbed by wind and rain. You can clearly see what is happening. Nothing could be done for the boat. It disappeared in a very short time."

The luxury yacht "Bayesian", about 50 meters long, had sunk off the port of Porticello in northern Sicily early Monday morning as a result of a severe storm with strong winds. A total of 22 people were on board, according to the coastguard. 15 people were rescued after the accident and brought ashore. Initially, seven people were missing, but emergency services later found a body in the water.

The search work is complicated

According to the fire department, the search work by the rescue services is proving difficult. The wreck of the "Bayesian" lies at a depth of 49 meters on the seabed. It is assumed that the missing persons are still in the wreck. During their first inspection, however, the special divers were only able to gain access to the bridge. It was reported that the way inside the yacht was blocked.

According to the authorities, the six missing persons are four British nationals and two US citizens. According to unanimous reports in the Italian media, Mike Lynch, dubbed the "British Bill Gates" by tabloid media in his home country, and his 18-year-old daughter are among the missing. Lynch's wife was rescued and is being treated in hospital.

