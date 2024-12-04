Belgian YouTuber Storm De Beul, known for his survival trips in the wilderness, has died in a snowstorm in Lapland. Shortly beforehand, he assured his grandmother that he was safe despite the storm.

Despite an emergency call, rescue workers were only able to recover him dead the next day due to the extreme weather conditions.

His parents emphasize that he died doing what he loved and hope to recover the camera with the footage of his final journey. Show more

Storm De Beul, a passionate adventurer and YouTuber from Belgium, met a tragic end in the wilderness he loved so much.

The 22-year-old, who had built up a large fan base with his outdoor and survival videos, was caught in a snowstorm while out and about in the mountains of Jokkmokk in Lapland, reports Bild.de.

The breathtaking backdrop of dense forests, rushing streams and rugged mountains was the setting for his final journey. Equipped with minimal equipment and provisions, De Beul faced the challenges of nature. But on the night of October 30, he was caught in a violent snowstorm that proved to be his undoing.

De Beul's last message to his grandmother: "It's snowing heavily here. But don't worry, I'll survive"

In a last message to his grandmother in Belgium, De Beul was still optimistic: "It's snowing heavily here. But don't worry, I'll survive." A video sent to a friend showed the dramatic situation: gusts were tearing at the tent, everything was snowed over. "The situation will only get worse tonight," he commented.

Despite an emergency call, the rescue services were unable to set out immediately due to the weather. It was not until the next morning that De Beul's body was recovered, away from his last known location. Apparently he had tried to reach his car - a distance of over 14 kilometers through snow and ice.

His mother, Elisabeth Rademaker, told "7sur7" about her son's last hours: "His feet and lower legs were frozen. As he had broken his nose, he may also have fallen. He must have suffered for a long time and died alone."

The YouTuber's father, Bout De Beul, plans to search for his son's camp and equipment, which have not yet been found, in the spring. He hopes that his son's videos will be remembered as a valuable legacy: "His camera, full of footage from his last hike, is lying in the snow somewhere. I would love nothing more than to have it back."

For the parents, it is a small consolation that their son died doing what he loved: his adventures in the wild.

