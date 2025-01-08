A masked man enters a mechanical engineering company and shoots. Two men die, one is critically injured. The perpetrator flees. The police then report a successful manhunt.

A suspect has been arrested after fatal shots were fired at a company in the north of Baden-Württemberg. He was arrested late in the evening in Seckach, the police told the German Press Agency in Stuttgart.

Nach den tödlichen Schüssen in Bad Friedrichshall wurde am späten Dienstagabend ein Tatverdächtiger durch Spezialkräfte der Polizei Baden-Württemberg in Seckach festgenommen. Die Ermittlungen zu den Hintergründen der Tat dauern an.https://t.co/nM6nLmOGyY https://t.co/mGwkFa3PjQ — Polizei Heilbronn (@PolizeiHN) January 7, 2025

According to initial findings, the 52-year-old German is an employee of the company where the crime took place, the police reported. The police did not provide any further details. Investigations into the background are continuing.

The 52-year-old is said to have entered a mechanical engineering company in Bad Friedrichshall at around 5.45 p.m. wearing a mask and fired shots. Two men died, a third man was critically injured. According to the police, his life was still in danger in the evening. Investigators spent hours searching for the fugitive.

Police officers are on duty near a mechanical engineering company in Bad Friedrichshall in Baden-Württemberg on Tuesday evening. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Koss

Company employee shot dead

According to initial police findings, the victims were employees of the company. Other employees were on site during the crime, the investigators said. They had been taken out of the building and questioned by the police, a spokeswoman said, without giving details of the number of employees present at the time of the crime. No shots were fired by the police.

The police wrote on Platform X earlier in the evening that a major police operation was currently underway. The police also emphasized later in the evening that there was no danger to the public.

The police were on site with a large contingent. A special task force (SEK) and a police helicopter were also deployed. A homicide squad took over the investigation. Forensics were also deployed. Among other things, they were to clarify how many shots the perpetrator had fired.

The police were also deployed with special forces. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Fabian Koss

Company is the largest employer in the region, according to the mayor

The company in question produces gear wheels. It is family-owned and, according to the company, part of a manufacturer of storage and organization systems. The company has been manufacturing precision gears for more than five decades.

Mayor Timo Frey (CDU) expressed his concern. The company is well-known in the region and is a major employer, he told the German Press Agency. He estimated that up to 400 people worked for the company. He was initially unable to provide any further information.

Bad Friedrichshall has around 20,000 inhabitants and is located in the district of Heilbronn in the north of Baden-Württemberg. The town is part of the so-called European metropolitan region of Stuttgart. After Neckarsulm, Eppingen and Bad Rappenau, Bad Friedrichshall is the fourth-largest town in the district.