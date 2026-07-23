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Suspect Arrested After Knife Attack at Shopping Center
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Eine Frau wurde in dem Einkaufszentrum schwer verletzt.
Image: dpa
Following the attack on a woman in downtown Stuttgart, police have arrested a suspect.
Following the attack on a 47-year-old woman in downtown Stuttgart, police have apprehended the suspected perpetrator. A 54-year-old man has been arrested. The investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing. Operations at the shopping center, where the incident occurred this morning, have resumed.