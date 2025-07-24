The suspect in the "Maddie" case is in prison. Due to a bizarre payment, however, it is unclear for how long. (archive picture) dpa

In the case of Madeleine McCann, who has been missing since 2007, investigators have a German man under suspicion who is currently in prison. However, he is expected to be released soon - provided there is no new twist.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christian B., suspect in the Maddie abduction case, is expected to be released from prison on September 17, 2025.

According to "Spiegel", the payment of the fine of around 1450 euros is to come from a former BKA employee.

There are still no charges in the Maddie case, the presumption of innocence applies; speculation about a possible escape abroad is rife. Show more

According to the public prosecutor's office, Christian B., who is also a suspect in the Maddie case, is due to be released from prison in September. On that day, his prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old US-American woman in Portugal will end.

The 48-year-old will not have to serve a subsequent substitute prison sentence for assault because an outstanding fine of around 1,450 euros (around 1,370 francs) has been paid, according to the public prosecutor's office.

The public prosecutor's office did not disclose who paid the sum. According to "Der Spiegel", the money came from a former employee of the Federal Criminal Police Office. The news magazine had previously reported. The payment had recently been reviewed because it was suspected that there had been a misunderstanding. However, according to the public prosecutor's office, everything is now clear and the fine has been paid.

Original end of imprisonment only in January

If the money had not been paid, the sex offender with a criminal record would probably not have left prison until January 6. As things stand, he must now spend the remaining weeks until September 17 behind bars for the rape of the American woman. He was sentenced for the crime by the Braunschweig district court in 2019.

The situation could change if the Hildesheim district court's enforcement chamber decides on an application for Christian B.'s early release from prison. However, according to a district court spokeswoman, no decision has yet been made in the proceedings.

No charges in the "Maddie" case so far

The German Christian B. has been in the spotlight for several years because German investigators suspected him of murder in the case of three-year-old Madeleine "Maddie" McCann, who disappeared from a Portuguese vacation resort in 2007, and made this public.

However, no charges have been brought in the "Maddie" case; the presumption of innocence applies. In view of the imminent release from prison, there has recently been speculation that the suspect could abscond abroad. In that case, he might no longer be available to German investigators in the event of an indictment.

In October 2024, he was acquitted of three charges of rape and two cases of child sexual abuse following a trial. The former BKA employee played a supporting role in this trial because she had contacted the defense lawyer Friedrich Fülscher. However, she did not testify in the criminal proceedings.