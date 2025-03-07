  1. Residential Customers
Mannheim death drive Suspect wanted to be shot by police

dpa

7.3.2025 - 18:53

Candles and flowers lie at a streetcar stop near the Paradeplatz in Mannheim.
Candles and flowers lie at a streetcar stop near the Paradeplatz in Mannheim.
Archivbild: dpa

More details come to light after the Mannheim death drive. The suspect wanted to have himself shot. There is also new information about the alarm gun he was carrying.

DPA

07.03.2025, 18:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to the public prosecutor's office, the driver who died in Mannheim wanted to be shot by the police.
  • According to the prosecution, he asked police officers to shoot him.
  • The 40-year-old is accused of two counts of murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm.
Show more

According to the public prosecutor's office, the driver of death in Mannheim, who allegedly raced through a pedestrian zone and killed two people, wanted to be shot by the police. In the course of his arrest after the crime last Monday, he had asked police officers to shoot him, said a spokeswoman for the prosecution. She did not comment on whether he had intended to do this from the outset or only made the decision when the officers confronted him. Due to the ongoing investigation, no more detailed information would be provided. The "Mannheimer Morgen" had previously reported.

According to previous findings, the mentally ill German also did not have a permit for the blank-firing pistol he was carrying. He had shot himself in the mouth with the gun before his arrest.

The 40-year-old is accused of two counts of murder, attempted murder and dangerous bodily harm. He is said to have raced through the pedestrian zone in his car on Shrove Monday and deliberately knocked people down. An 83-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man died and 14 people were injured, some of them seriously.

