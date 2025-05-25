Knife attack in Hamburg: Suspect was in psychiatric ward - Gallery A weapons ban has been in force in the area of the main railway station for some time. (archive picture) Image: dpa The suspect admitted the offense before the magistrate. (symbolic image) Image: dpa According to the police, 18 people were injured. (archive picture) Image: dpa Knife attack in Hamburg: Suspect was in psychiatric ward - Gallery A weapons ban has been in force in the area of the main railway station for some time. (archive picture) Image: dpa The suspect admitted the offense before the magistrate. (symbolic image) Image: dpa According to the police, 18 people were injured. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A knife attack occurs on a crowded platform at Hamburg Central Station. More than a dozen people are injured - some of them were able to leave the hospital.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the knife attack at Hamburg Central Station, more and more information is emerging about the suspect's background.

The 39-year-old woman was released from a psychiatric clinic in the district of Cuxhaven the day before the attack.

According to the hospital, there were no medical findings at the time of her release that would have justified further hospitalization. Show more

Following the knife attack at Hamburg Central Station that left 18 people injured, more and more information is coming to light about the suspects' background. As a spokesperson for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health confirmed, the woman was released from a psychiatric clinic in the district of Cuxhaven the day before the attack. She had previously been treated there. According to the clinic, there were no medical findings at the time of her release that would have justified further hospitalization.

In the meantime, the suspect has admitted the offense before the magistrate. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Hamburg Public Prosecutor General's Office on request. The 39-year-old was arrested on Friday evening after allegedly stabbing herself indiscriminately on the platform.

A magistrate had ordered the suspect to be placed in a psychiatric clinic. According to the police, the detention order was for attempted manslaughter in conjunction with 15 counts of dangerous bodily harm.

Suspect was found helpless in May

"The detention order relates to the people who were directly injured with the knife and suffered cuts or stab wounds of varying severity as a result," the police explained in their statement. A total of 18 people were taken to hospital - but the others suffered other injuries, "for example due to a fall or shock".

The woman was found helpless at the beginning of May, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health. She was then admitted and treated in hospital for three weeks. The Ministry is not providing any further information about her illness in order to protect personal rights and due to medical confidentiality.

According to the ministry, various medical, legal and social aspects are weighed up before someone is released from a psychiatric ward. The central question is whether the patient could pose a danger to themselves or others after discharge. In the case of the suspect, the doctors saw no reason to keep the 39-year-old in hospital. "Voluntary further treatment was not sought."

Several injured people released from hospital

Three women aged 24, 52 and 85 and a 24-year-old man were critically injured. They are now all in a stabilized condition, as the police announced on Saturday. In addition, seven people were seriously injured and a further seven people were slightly injured. Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher said that some of the injured were able to leave the hospitals. There was initially no new information on the state of health of the injured on Sunday.

Suspect probably has no fixed abode

According to earlier police reports, the suspect was not politically motivated. "Rather, there are now very concrete indications that the suspect is mentally ill," the police had announced. The public prosecutor's office had applied for her to be taken into custody.

According to the police, the suspect has no fixed abode "according to the information available so far". A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior of Lower Saxony said on request that the woman is apparently a native of Lower Saxony.

Brave helpers intervene at the main station

At the time of the attack early on Friday evening, the platform between platforms 13 and 14 was full of people. The fact that the attack did not affect more people is thanks to the courageous intervention of two passers-by. "Thanks to the very quick intervention of two passers-by who were on the platform, (...) the attack was interrupted," the police said.

Emergency services were then able to quickly arrest the 39-year-old. She allowed herself to be arrested without resistance. According to current information, the suspect is said to have acted alone. The murder knife was seized.

Investigators still have marks on the platform. Bild: Georg Wendt/dpa

With more than 500,000 travelers per day, Hamburg Central Station is one of the busiest transport hubs in Germany. On Fridays after work, the station is regularly packed with people. Friday marked the start of a week-long school vacation in Hamburg.

Knives have been banned for some time

Knives have been banned in the central station area since October 1, 2023. According to the Federal Police, the transport hub was one of the most dangerous train stations in Germany in 2022.

According to official figures, the situation has since improved. The number of violent incidents fell by almost a quarter (24.2 percent) to 546 last year, as the federal government announced in February in response to a question from the AfD parliamentary group. However, the number of violent acts in which a knife was used almost doubled from 12 to 23 cases.

Everyday life a few hours after the attack

Rail traffic has been running again as usual since early Saturday morning. The tracks are accordingly full. At the scene of the crime, i.e. the platform between platforms 13 and 14, there was hardly any sign of the attack the next morning. Only small traces of blood on the ground bore witness to the gruesome crime.