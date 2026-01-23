Following the suspected Islamist terrorist attack on the outskirts of Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Berlin, the suspect was killed during a police operation. This was confirmed by the Berlin Senate Department of the Interior. According to dpa reports, the man was shot and died from his injuries. Several media outlets had previously reported on the incident.

Kai Wegner (CDU, M), Governing Mayor of Berlin, lays flowers during a memorial service held on the sidelines of the CSD following the incident. Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa

According to Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU), a woman was killed and 29 people were injured in the attack on Saturday evening, which began with a car and continued with a stabbing weapon, presumably a machete. According to police, none of the injured were in life-threatening condition by Saturday afternoon.

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Earlier that morning, the police had released a photo as part of their search for 21-year-old Abdul B. According to information from security authorities, the suspected perpetrator has become radicalized and is part of the Islamist scene, Dobrindt said. The man had already “come to the attention of authorities” in the past. Dobrindt spoke of a “high number of criminal offenses” and “Islamist radicalization” on the part of the 21-year-old.

According to the Berlin State Attorney General's Office, Abdul B. attempted on several occasions last year to join the terrorist group Islamic State (IS). After several

The interior minister said that the defendant had previously been sentenced to one year and ten months of probation. The public prosecutor’s office filed an appeal against that ruling. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Abdul B. had “largely confessed” during the trial and distanced himself from ISIS.