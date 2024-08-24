Terror investigations are underway following the explosion outside a synagogue in the south of France. dpa

There was an explosion outside a synagogue in the south of France. Terrorist investigations are underway.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A gas cylinder exploded in a car parked outside a synagogue in the south of France on Saturday morning.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is investigating.

The incident is being classified by politicians as a targeted attack against Jews. Show more

Following the explosion outside a synagogue in La Grande-Motte in the south of France, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has taken over the investigation. This was confirmed by the authorities in Paris. According to acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, the search is still on for the perpetrator.

Specifically, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office is investigating attempted murder with reference to terrorism and destruction by dangerous means as well as terrorist association.

In the morning, two cars were initially set on fire in front of the synagogue near Montpellier. A gas cylinder exploded in one of the vehicles, according to a spokesperson for the gendarmerie. One police officer was injured. No one in the building was injured.

Two doors of the synagogue were also set on fire. It is unclear whether this happened before or after the explosion.

Targeted attack against Jews

France's acting Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered an immediate increase in the presence of security forces outside Jewish places of worship. He wrote on X of an "apparently criminal attempted arson". He expressed his full support for the Jewish community.

Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke on X of an anti-Semitic act. "Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens have been targeted."

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: "The fight against anti-Semitism is an ongoing battle, the battle of the united nation." Everything is being done to find those responsible.

Yonathan Arfi, chairman of the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations in France, Crif, wrote that the explosion took place at a time when the arrival of worshippers at the synagogue could be expected. It was not just an attack on a place of worship, but an attempt to kill Jews.

Prime Minister Attal and Interior Minister Darmanin are expected to arrive at the scene of the attack this afternoon.

dpa