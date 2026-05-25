Two Austrian tourists have died in an accident near a popular waterfall on the Indonesian island of Flores. According to the authorities, the two tourists fell from a suspension bridge that leads through the jungle to the Cunca Wulang Waterfall. The area is a popular excursion destination. It is about a two-hour drive from the popular tourist town of Labuan Bajo.

The bodies of the 55-year-old man and the 57-year-old woman were recovered from a river below the bridge on Sunday, said the head of the local search and rescue authority, Fathur Rahman, in the morning (local time). Visitors have to cross the approximately 50-meter-long suspension bridge on their 30-minute hike to the waterfall.

What happened?

The couple's guide told the portal "Hey Bali News" that the bridge suddenly collapsed. "They were walking side by side and smiling at the camera," the guide told reporters. "Suddenly I heard a very loud sound of wood breaking, like a big branch falling." Within seconds, the bridge collapsed - and the holidaymakers fell around 20 meters. It was initially unclear exactly where the victims in Austria came from.

The Cunca Wulang waterfall pours into a narrow canyon that looks like a miniature version of the Grand Canyon in the USA. Tourists can jump off the rocks and swim in the turquoise waters of the gorge.

Deadly tourist accidents time and again

Flores belongs to the Lesser Sunda Islands and is located around 500 kilometers east of Bali. The island attracts visitors from all over the world due to its diving spots, volcanic landscapes and proximity to the Komodo National Park with its rare Komodo dragons.

Fatal accidents at remote natural attractions are not uncommon in Indonesia. Difficult terrain, sometimes outdated infrastructure and long rescue routes make operations difficult in many regions of the world's largest island state. As recently as December, four members of a Spanish family of six lost their lives when their boat capsized off Flores. Last June, a Brazilian woman fell to her death on the Rinjani volcano on the Indonesian island of Lombok.