Germany Suspicion of Marburg virus in Hamburg not confirmed

3.10.2024 - 11:12

The Marburg virus is considered dangerous, up to 88 percent of those infected die from it. (archive picture)
The Marburg virus is considered dangerous, up to 88 percent of those infected die from it. (archive picture)
Keystone

The suspected Marburg virus in two people in Hamburg (Germany) has not been confirmed. The two people brought to the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf on Wednesday tested negative for the virus, the social services announced.

After their arrival from Rwanda, the two people were brought to the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf by the fire department in an infection control transport for testing and isolation.

The Marburg virus comes from the same family of pathogens as the Ebola virus. It spreads among humans through close contact or direct contact with bodily fluids. The symptoms of Marburg disease include high fever and severe headaches, followed later by diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding. According to the WHO, the mortality rate is up to 88 percent.

