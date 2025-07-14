The research team investigated questions about sustainable nutrition and cancer. (archive image) Image: Keystone

A sustainable diet is associated with a statistically significant reduction in cancer risk and a statistically equally reduced cancer mortality rate. This was the result of a large systematic review with Swiss participation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sustainable diets are increasingly recommended as a strategy to reduce non-communicable diseases and promote health worldwide.

Current unhealthy dietary patterns are considered to contribute to the global cancer burden, while certain types of production further exacerbate environmental problems.

"Adherence to sustainable diets showed a significant reduction in cancer incidence (minus seven percent) and cancer mortality (minus twelve percent)," researchers from Switzerland, Germany, Austria and the UK found. Show more

Sustainable diets are increasingly being recommended as a strategy to reduce non-communicable diseases and promote health worldwide. Current unhealthy dietary patterns are considered to contribute to the global cancer burden, while certain types of production further exacerbate environmental problems.

"Investigating the impact of sustainable diets on cancer is therefore crucial," wrote Marina Kasper from the Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine at the University of Regensburg and her co-authors, including Sabine Rohrmann from the University of Zurich. The researchers published their review of the scientific literature, which analyzed data from 2.2 million people, in the journal "eClinicalMedicine".

Mortality drops by twelve percent

In the study, a total of 19 estimates of the effect of sustainable nutrition and cancer from a total of 17 studies conducted worldwide between 1983 and 2022 were summarized and the studies were analyzed again as a whole. "Adherence to sustainable diets showed a significant reduction in cancer incidence (minus seven percent) and cancer mortality (minus twelve percent)," the researchers from Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK concluded.

In any case, the dual benefits of sustainable nutrition in terms of health and the environment should also be emphasized. However, better standardized approaches should also be found to improve the possibilities for investigating such topics. The individual studies used had shown very different results in some cases.

Proportion of plant-based foods too low

Calculations by a committee of the medical journal "The Lancet" in 2024 showed that the incidence of diet-related cancers increased by eight percent worldwide between 2016 and 2021. 20 percent of cancer mortality in western industrialized countries is associated with diet, especially an insufficient proportion of plant-based foods.