They disagree: UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti (l.) and SVP patriarch Christoph Blocher (r.) Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Christoph Blocher surprisingly tightens his stance in the dispute over the regulation of UBS. The SVP doyen is not only calling for the spin-off of the US business, but also wants to separate Asia from the Group.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Christoph Blocher is now calling for the spin-off of all of UBS's foreign subsidiaries, including those in Asia.

He justifies the move with an "existential risk" for the Swiss economy in the event of the bank's collapse.

UBS and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter take a different approach and reject a radical break-up. Show more

At a parliamentary group meeting of the Swiss People's Party, Christoph Blocher surprised his party with a new demand. As reported by the CH Media newspapers, the topic of discussion last weekend was the future regulation of systemically important banks. The former Federal Councillor put a much tougher plan on the table than previously known.

Blocher had previously called for UBS to be split into two legally independent entities - a Swiss bank and an American bank with its own shares. Now he is expanding his ideas. In addition to the US business, he also sees a considerable risk for Switzerland in Asia. UBS should therefore also spin off its activities there into an independent company.

His principle is clear: systemically important banks based in Switzerland should no longer have foreign subsidiaries. In practice, this would primarily affect UBS. Other institutions with "too big to fail" status such as Raiffeisen Switzerland, PostFinance or Zürcher Kantonalbank are currently hardly active internationally.

Blocher argues that any company can fail - even a big bank. If UBS were to stumble, the entire economy would be threatened with a crash. The "existential risk" can only be averted by consistently separating out foreign business. So far, his criticism has been aimed primarily at investment banking in the USA, where he believes UBS has repeatedly made losses - something the bank rejects. Now he is also focusing his warnings on Asia, although the region is considered a growth market for UBS.

Blocher signals concession, but...

According to CH Media, SVP parliamentary group president Thomas Aeschi confirmed that the issue is being taken "very seriously" and that the "right course of action" will be sought in the coming weeks and months. Talks with all parties involved - including UBS - are planned.

Blocher signaled a willingness to talk in the parliamentary group, but tied this to conditions. He would be prepared to forego a split if UBS could prove that it could be wound up without harming taxpayers in the event of a crisis. Not only the bank, but also the Federal Council, the National Bank and the Financial Market Authority would have to sign a declaration to this effect.

Karin Keller-Sutter wants a different UBS plan

At the same time, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter is pursuing a different path. She is calling for significantly higher capital requirements. Specifically, foreign subsidiaries of UBS should be fully backed by equity capital. According to calculations, this would trigger an additional capital requirement of around 25 billion dollars. The bank warns that such a requirement would weaken its international competitiveness and would be excessive.

UBS itself is sticking to its model. It sees itself as a universal bank with headquarters in Switzerland and a global presence - and has little to gain from either Blocher's break-up plans or the stricter capital requirements.

More videos from the department