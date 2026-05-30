Agricultural land characterizes the Swiss landscape in many places. (symbolic image) Keystone

The SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" is causing debate in the agricultural sector. While numerous cantonal farmers' associations emphasize the protection of cultivated land, opponents warn of an increased shortage of foreign workers.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" divides the agricultural sector: some associations see better protection of cultivated land, others warn of consequences for the workforce and bilateral agreements.

The Swiss Farmers' Union decided to abstain from voting.

Several large cantonal farmers' associations recommend a Yes vote, while the small farmers' association and Uniterre clearly reject the initiative. Show more

The SVP initiative "No 10 million Swiss" is dividing the farming community. While supporters focus on the preservation of cultivated land, opponents are concerned that even more foreign workers will be needed in agriculture if the initiative is accepted. The Swiss Farmers' Association is alarmed.

Due to the "different assessments of agriculture and the different attitudes from the various regions of Switzerland", a majority of the Chamber of Agriculture of the Swiss Farmers' Union (SBV) has decided to vote against the "No 10 million Swiss" initiative, explained Daniel Blättler from the SBV at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

In its argumentation, the farmers' association points out that the annually growing population needs space to live, work and for infrastructure projects, putting pressure on the already shrinking agricultural areas. Dependence on foreign countries for food security is also growing and the level of self-sufficiency is steadily declining.

Cautious tactics by the SBV

On the other hand, Swiss agriculture is dependent on foreign labor, according to the farmers' association. Today, more than 50,000 non-family workers work on Swiss farms. An estimated 70 percent of them come from the EU. Termination of the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons would call their availability into question.

Blättler's answer to the question of whether the farmers' association feared a "split" within the association in the event of a yes or no vote was yes. However, the farmers' association would prefer to "concentrate on our core business".

According to the Farmers' Union, it does not have an overview of the slogans of its individual organizations. Research shows that several large cantonal farmers' associations have adopted a Yes slogan, including those from Bern, St. Gallen, Zurich, Thurgau and Schaffhausen.

Major associations say yes

For the Bernese Farmers' Association, by far the largest SBC member organization, "the initiative sends an important signal". It takes greater account of population growth and its impact on spatial planning, agriculture and natural resources and consistently ensures the protection of crop rotation areas. The Zurich Farmers' Association, the St. Gallen Farmers' Association and the Thurgau Farmers' Association gave the same reasons for their "yes" votes when asked.

According to the Zurich Farmers' Association, the population in the canton of Zurich is growing at an above-average rate compared to the rest of Switzerland. This growth is particularly pronounced in the Furttal, Pfannenstiel and Weinland regions. Moreover, the canton of Zurich already has a very high degree of overbuilding of 97.7 percent of building zones.

Vote "withhold" and "abstain"

The Solothurn Farmers' Association and the Aargau Farmers' Association have spoken out in favor of abstention. The Solothurn Farmers' Association (SOBV) did not want to commit itself to one side or the other, according to an inquiry. And managing director Edgar Kupper says: "The SOBV board gives priority to agricultural issues over party interests."

It is a fact that farmers are dependent on foreign workers, says Kupper, who is also an organic farmer. The coronavirus crisis in particular clearly demonstrated this, as too few qualified workers for important harvesting work could be recruited from within Switzerland. In his opinion, a rigid population cap or the termination of the free movement of persons and thus also the termination of the very important agricultural agreement would go too far.

According to Kupper, voting against the proposal would ensure that farmers in Solothurn could carefully weigh up the opportunities and risks of the proposed vote and make the right decision for them.

According to the Lucerne Farmers' Association, it has not addressed the issue. "As an association that is independent of party politics, we concentrate on representing the interests of agricultural issues at cantonal level," it said on request.

The Swiss Farmers' and Women's Association does not issue a slogan. It only adopts slogans when it explicitly deals with issues and improvements to the situation of women, it said on request.

Small farmers and Uniterre say no

The small farmers' association is clearly against the initiative: "Contrary to what the official name of the initiative suggests, it has nothing to do with ecological, economic or social sustainability," the association wrote on request.

Swiss agriculture is dependent on workers from abroad. "Acceptance of the initiative and the associated abolition of bilateral agreements would not only make access to workers considerably more difficult, but would also lead to increased bureaucracy when hiring them," the association is convinced.

"In no way" does the SVP initiative contribute to solving the problem of the destruction of rural agriculture, notes the French-speaking Swiss farmers' association Uniterre. It is not aimed at protecting the environment, but at combating immigration, the association said.

"The initiative is an attack on workers of foreign origin - it is therefore not only xenophobic, but also runs counter to the transition to sustainable agriculture," Uniterre said, explaining its reasons for voting no. Uniterre also warns of "catastrophic consequences" for relations with the European Union, Switzerland's most important partner.

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