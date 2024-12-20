The SVP parliamentary group protested against any new treaties with the European Union (EU) in front of the Federal Palace early on Friday morning. Keystone

The SVP has categorically rejected new treaties between Switzerland and the EU. The party said no to an "EU submission treaty", it announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Federal Council broke off negotiations with the EU in 2021. The framework agreement sought at the time was nothing more than a treaty of subjugation. "Now the Federal Council is coming around the corner again with the same treaty", the press release stated.

The SVP is against Switzerland automatically adopting EU law and curtailing the rights of the people. In addition, the party with the most voters is against the country paying hundreds of millions of francs to the EU every year in return for access to the EU single market.

The SVP parliamentary group had gathered in the morning on the Bundesplatz for a "vigil" with candles. "Today the fight for freedom begins", said party president Marcel Dettling according to video footage, while holding a halberd weapon in his hand.

The "vigil" was eventually broken up by the police, as reported by "20 Minuten". Demonstrations on the Bundesplatz are not permitted during the session. It is still unclear whether the action will have any repercussions.