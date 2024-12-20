  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Police break up meeting SVP protests in Bern against "EU submission treaty"

SDA

20.12.2024 - 10:05

The SVP parliamentary group protested against any new treaties with the European Union (EU) in front of the Federal Palace early on Friday morning.
The SVP parliamentary group protested against any new treaties with the European Union (EU) in front of the Federal Palace early on Friday morning.
Keystone

The SVP has categorically rejected new treaties between Switzerland and the EU. The party said no to an "EU submission treaty", it announced on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

20.12.2024, 10:05

20.12.2024, 10:18

The Federal Council broke off negotiations with the EU in 2021. The framework agreement sought at the time was nothing more than a treaty of subjugation. "Now the Federal Council is coming around the corner again with the same treaty", the press release stated.

The SVP is against Switzerland automatically adopting EU law and curtailing the rights of the people. In addition, the party with the most voters is against the country paying hundreds of millions of francs to the EU every year in return for access to the EU single market.

The SVP parliamentary group had gathered in the morning on the Bundesplatz for a "vigil" with candles. "Today the fight for freedom begins", said party president Marcel Dettling according to video footage, while holding a halberd weapon in his hand.

The "vigil" was eventually broken up by the police, as reported by "20 Minuten". Demonstrations on the Bundesplatz are not permitted during the session. It is still unclear whether the action will have any repercussions.

More from this section

Agreement between the EU and Switzerland?. Von der Leyen will travel to Bern today

Agreement between the EU and Switzerland?Von der Leyen will travel to Bern today

Security. Federal government focuses on hybrid conflicts and NATO cooperation

SecurityFederal government focuses on hybrid conflicts and NATO cooperation

Animal welfare. Commercial imports of puppies under 15 weeks of age will be banned

Animal welfareCommercial imports of puppies under 15 weeks of age will be banned